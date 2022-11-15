'Star Wars' Outerwear Lets You Match Rebels, Empire, Mandalorians and Bad Batch Styles

Lucasfilm wants you to be ready for that trip to Hoth with a new selection of available Tuesday, CNET can exclusively reveal. It's part of the studio's "Bring Home the Galaxy" campaign, which showcases new merchandise each Tuesday as the holiday season approaches.

The new Heroes & Villains clothes are particularly appropriate for winter, since they include $38 pairs of gloves and $52 scarf/beanie sets based on the Galactic Empire, Rebel Alliance, Warriors of Mandalore and Bad Batch.

Each set ties into the factions seen in a current or upcoming Disney Plus show. Andor (which comes out each Wednesday) focuses on the origins of the Rebel Alliance and the growing power of the Empire. The Mandalorian season 3 is scheduled to start in February. And season 2 of the CGI animated series The Bad Batch begins Jan. 4.

The outerwear pays homage to some of the colors associated with each group -- Empire gray, Rebel Alliance orange, Mandalorian green and Bad Batch black and red -- along with their logos.

The gloves include fully lined 3M Thinsulate, waterproof shell, full grip palm, reflective accents, drying loop and ski clips, Lucasfilm noted. Each knit scarf features prominent artwork and comes with a matching beanie. Beyond the outerwear, Heroes & Villains also has a bunch of Star Wars-themed clothing for every other season.