Star Wars Deals: May the Fourth (and Savings) Be With You On Games, Decor and More

Who needs to go to a galaxy far, far away to snag the best Star Wars treasures? It's Star Wars day, and that means a ton of deals on merch from your favorite franchise is available at multiple retailers. From video games to home decor, themed Legos to night lights and beyond, you can get the goods you want (or didn't even know you wanted), now. So celebrate the legacy of this beloved franchise with some of these incredible Star Wars deals, and May the Fourth be with you.

Star Wars If you sense a presence on all fours, you'll be glad to know that Star Wars themed collars, chew toys, dog beds and more are on sale now at Chewy. And when you spend $25 on select Star Wars merchandise for your dog or cat, you'll get a $10 discount. So, whether you want to reward a Mandalorian's best friend or you want to just pamper your big-eared asset with comfy critter beds and adorable accessories, Chewy has such a large selection of fan finds that you're sure to discover something your furry friend will love.

Jasco Now through May 5, you can snag an LED night light featuring some of your fan favorite characters like BB-8, Darth Vader, Grogu and more. There are even some projectable options that cast a colorful 3-foot image on the ceiling, wall or floor. So if you're ready to escape the drudgery of boring surroundings, congratulations. You're being rescued.

Sobel Westex Star Wars decor isn't just for kids anymore. With the new Star Wars Home Collection from Sobel Westex, you'll find comforters, sheets, pillows, towels and more in subtle patterns and colors that call to your favorite fandom in a sleek, modern aesthetic. Bring balance to your bedroom with this impressive collection. This offer runs until May 31.

Ruggable Whether you want your fandom level (and your home) to be understated or over-the-top, Ruggable has the fun, artistic and washable Star Wars mats and rugs you'll want to show off. There are rugs in every style, from elegant, ornate patterns to pop images.



Maybe you want to protect your high ground, and maybe you just want a doormat to prevent sand from getting tracked in. (It gets everywhere.) In either case, get 15% off Star Wars rugs and doormats with coupon code STARWARS at checkout. This is the way.

EA Right now, you can save up to 80% on the titles nearest and dearest to a Star Wars fan's heart. Games for your PC, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Steam and more are waiting to come aboard your starship. Join the rebellion from the comfort of your couch cushions or gaming chair and have a blast. See the entire list of game discounts on the Star Wars website.

Lucasfilm Games Now through May 8, you can get double the VIP points on select Star Wars property Lego sets. If you're already a VIP member, or want to sign up, you'll get twice the rewards for every Star Wars Lego purchase you make during the Star Wars Day celebration. Rebellions are built on hope, but for every other construction plan, Lego sets are the fun way to go.

Society6 Society6 is the go-to place for affordable wall art. And right now, every item in the Star Wars collection is on sale. From the beautiful, to the strange, to the satirical, you'll find something to fit your taste. Society6 has an impressive selection of art print and tapestry options, along with mugs, money boxes and more. They even have furniture, so you can take a seat in style. Make your home exactly what you want it to be -- You will find only what you bring in.

And if you're seeking even more great Star Wars finds to celebrate May 4, check out this list from StarWars.com to snag amazing items like and , and other , daring and much, much more. From themed soaps to collection of Star Wars books, to gaming gear and phone accessories, and every interesting thing in between, these are the deals you're looking for.