Scott Hall, Pro Wrestler Known as Razor Ramon, Dies at Age 63

WWE

Scott Hall, a hall of fame professional wrestler who performed in the WWE under the ring-name Razor Ramon, died Monday at the age of 63. Hall suffered three heart attacks over the weekend and was placed on life support. His family opted to turn off life support and Hall died soon after.

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/Kvyqj16Mcx — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

Hall began wrestling in 1984 but rose to prominence after signing to the WWE in 1992, using the name Razor Ramon. His character, loosely based on the Tony Montana character in the 1983 movie Scarface, was a Cuban American heel, or bad guy. Soon, the Razor Ramon character became so popular with fans he turned face, becoming a good guy. His ladder match against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania X is often referred to as one of the greatest professional wrestling matches of all time.

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/orkCBmKcjU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2022

But Hall's biggest impact was felt in WCW, a rival promotion to the WWE. His move there in 1996 heralded the beginning of the "Monday Night Wars" ratings battle between the two wrestling giants. Hall's switch, alongside fellow pro wrestler Kevin Nash, sent ripples through the wrestling business and kickstarted a new era of success for WCW. His onscreen faction with Nash and Hulk Hogan, called the NWO, or the New World Order, was one of the most memorable and influential story lines in professional wrestling history, pushing the boundaries of what was possible in a televised wrestling show

Tributes from fellow wrestlers began rolling in Monday.

"I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him," said his former tag team partner Kevin Nash.

Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business, he and Kevin changed the business-for the better. Rest easy friend. https://t.co/KYKrwnQ2FK — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 15, 2022

Saddened to hear about Scott Hall’s passing. The Bad Guy was always great to my brother & I. My thoughts go out to his family & loved ones. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/cOxea6DvWF — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 15, 2022

razor ramon was so cool that when all the latinos found out he was actually a white guy we were all still like “so what we don’t care” and just kept right on doing the razor’s edge on each other into pools and onto mattresses — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 15, 2022

Razor Ramon’s influence on me is obvious.



Yes, 100% because he is THE. COOLEST.



But mostly because he was one of my Dad’s favs



My Dad called me Chico

My Dad flicked his toothpicks

My Dad was my hero



Razor Ramon was OUR guy



Thanks for bringing me & my Dad closer Razor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R5hH8Lf5oZ — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 14, 2022

As Hall once said, "bad times don't last, but bad guys do."