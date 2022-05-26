Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dies at 67

Ray Liotta, known for his roles in films like Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, has died, his publicist confirmed on Thursday. He was 67. The actor's death was earlier reported by Deadline.

Liotta died in his sleep while in the the Dominican Republic, his publicist said. He was shooting a film called Dangerous Waters on the island. He is survived by his daughter, fiance and sister.

In 2021, Liotta starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to the HBO series the Sopranos. He was also in Marriage Story, which he shared a 2020 Indie Spirit Award for its ensemble.

Liotta was supposed to be an executive producer on an A&E docuseries called the Five Families. The series tells the story of the rise and fall of the five crime families in New York; the Genovese, Gambino, Bonnano, Colombo and Lucchese families.

Outside of television and film, Liotta was also a voice actor. He won multiple awards for his voice acting in the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.