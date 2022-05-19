Power Rangers' New Helmet, Power Lance Let You Become the Blue Ranger

Blue Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Billy Cranston's helmet and power lance are the highlights of Hasbro's Power Rangers Lightning Collection of role-playing items. Both are available for preorder and will launch later this year.

Revealed Thursday, the Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger helmet will cost $90 (roughly £70, AU$130) and will launch on Aug. 1. The helmet is designed with adjustable straps that will fit most people. It will also come with a display stand.

Hasbro

The Blue Ranger power lance will go on sale a month later on Sept. 1 for $132. It can split apart, just like on the TV show, and includes lights along with sounds. It extends up to 55 inches when fully assembled.

You can preorder the helmet and lance starting Thursday at Hasbro's Pulse website. While they depict the Blue Ranger from the first iteration of the Power Rangers, as portrayed by David Yost, the series is now in its 29th season with Power Rangers Dino Fury. This latest edition of Power Rangers was filmed in New Zealand during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. This newest series began with season 28 airing on Nickelodeon, and has since moved to Netflix for season 29.

Hasbro