New Bill Nye Peacock Series About Disasters Arrives in August

Ready your bunker and hazmat suit, a new show about disasters is coming to Peacock this summer. But thankfully, iconic science educator Bill Nye will be there to guide us through.

On Friday, Seth Macfarlane tweeted out a new poster for The End Is Nye, a show hosted by Nye that explores catastrophes and how to prevent them, and announced that it'll premiere on NBCUniversal's streaming service on Aug. 25. Macfarlane is among the show's executive producers, according to Variety, which broke the news about the series in March.

"Thrilled to announce a brand-new series from @BrannonBraga, @BillNye, and me -- premiering August 25th on @peacockTV!" Macfarlane wrote on Friday. "If you loved Cosmos, you'll love THE END IS NYE!"

Brannon Braga and Macfarlane both executive produced 2014's Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, a Neil deGrasse Tyson-led reboot of a 1980 series presented by Carl Sagan. Both shows won Emmys.

According to Variety, The End Is Nye will reveal "myths and realities" surrounding threats like viruses, volcanoes, asteroids, authoritarianism, climate change and chemical warfare, while also offering "a scientific blueprint for surviving, mitigating, and preventing" them. Deadline reports there will be six episodes.

Nye is perhaps best known for being "the Science Guy" on PBS' hit kid's science show from the '90s. In 2017 and 2018, he hosted the Netflix talk show Bill Nye Saves the World. He's also a mechanical engineer, podcast host, author and advocate for science.

