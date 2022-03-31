Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in April 2022

Netflix

Netflix is having a big month, folks.

I feel like I write that every month, because hardly a moment goes by without Netflix launching something pretty huge. In April Ozark comes to its long awaited conclusion. As you may remember, Netflix split the fourth and final season into two drops. The second part will be available on April 29.

Elsewhere we've got the 2nd season of Russian Doll. The first season was pretty good, so might be worth a gander.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in April.

April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Forever Out of My League

Get Organized With the Home Edit, season 2

The Last Bus

Tomorrow

Trivia Quest

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher, season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde

Catch and Release

CoComelon, season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland, season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly's Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Summer of Adventure, season 4, part 1

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It...

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something's Gotta Give

We the Animals

April 4

Better Call Saul, season 5

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

April 6

Furioza

Green Mothers' Club

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

April 7

Queen of the South, season 5

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

April 8

Barbie: It Takes Two, season 1

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines

Elite, season 5

Green Eggs and Ham, season 2

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

April 9

My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

April 12

Hard Cell

The Creature Cases

April 13

Almost Happy, season 2

Our Great National Parks

Smother-in-Law

Today We Fix the World

April 14

Ultraman, season 2

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land

Mai

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, season one

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission

Man of God

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing, season 5

April 19

Battle Kitty

Pacific Rim: The Black, season 2

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

April 20

The Marked Heart

Russian Doll, season 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245

April 21

All About Gila

He's Expecting

April 22

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper

Selling Sunset, season 5

The 7 Lives of Lea

April 25

Big Eyes

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27

Bullsh*t the Game Show

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Bubble

April 29