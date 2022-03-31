Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in April 2022

Netflix is having a big month, folks.
I feel like I write that every month, because hardly a moment goes by without Netflix launching something pretty huge. In April Ozark comes to its long awaited conclusion. As you may remember, Netflix split the fourth and final season into two drops. The second part will be available on April 29.
Elsewhere we've got the 2nd season of Russian Doll. The first season was pretty good, so might be worth a gander.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in April.
April 1
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
- Battle: Freestyle
- The Bubble
- Captain Nova
- Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
- Forever Out of My League
- Get Organized With the Home Edit, season 2
- The Last Bus
- Tomorrow
- Trivia Quest
- A Cinderella Story
- Abby Hatcher, season 2
- Any Given Sunday
- Argo
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blade: Trinity
- The Blind Side
- Blow
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Catch and Release
- CoComelon, season 5
- Delta Farce
- Eagle Eye
- Four Brothers
- Full Metal Jacket
- Grown Ups
- Heartland, season 14
- Her
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Inception
- Love Actually
- Molly's Game
- Monster-in-Law
- New York Minute
- The Nut Job
- Polly Pocket: Summer of Adventure, season 4, part 1
- Puss in Boots
- The Rental
- The Ring
- Rumor Has It...
- Saving Private Ryan
- Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- Shrek Forever After
- Something's Gotta Give
- We the Animals
April 4
- Better Call Saul, season 5
April 5
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
April 6
- Furioza
- Green Mothers' Club
- Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
- Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
April 7
- Queen of the South, season 5
- Return to Space
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
April 8
- Barbie: It Takes Two, season 1
- Dancing on Glass
- Dirty Lines
- Elite, season 5
- Green Eggs and Ham, season 2
- Metal Lords
- Tiger & Bunny 2
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
April 9
- My Liberation Notes
- Our Blues
April 10
- The Call
- Nightcrawler
April 12
- Hard Cell
- The Creature Cases
April 13
- Almost Happy, season 2
- Our Great National Parks
- Smother-in-Law
- Today We Fix the World
April 14
- Ultraman, season 2
April 15
- Anatomy of a Scandal
- Choose or Die
- Heirs to the Land
- Mai
- One Piece Film Z
- Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, season one
April 16
- LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission
- Man of God
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Van Helsing, season 5
April 19
- Battle Kitty
- Pacific Rim: The Black, season 2
- White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
April 20
- The Marked Heart
- Russian Doll, season 2
- The Turning Point
- Yakamoz S-245
April 21
- All About Gila
- He's Expecting
April 22
- Along for the Ride
- Heartstopper
- Selling Sunset, season 5
- The 7 Lives of Lea
April 25
- Big Eyes
April 26
- David Spade: Nothing Personal
April 27
- Bullsh*t the Game Show
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
- Silverton Siege
April 28
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
- Bubble
April 29
- Grace and Frankie: the final episodes, season seven
- Honeymoon With My Mother
- Ozark, season 4, part 2
- Rumspringa
- Youth v Gov