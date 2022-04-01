Meet Tom, the Spider-Man Stunt Robot

The Amazing Spider-Man comes to life in a stunt show in Disney California Adventure. At one point during the show, a human in a Spider-Man costume prepares to fly through the air. He ducks out of view, and then it's time for Tom, the animatronic stunt double, to shine. Tom is launched in the air and soars over Avengers Campus.

The development of this robotic acrobat took several years -- and its original form looked nothing like the finished product, designed to make you believe Spider-Man is real. Disney Imagineering research scientists Morgan Pope and Tony Dohi shared with us how this robot came to be and let us in on a bunch of secrets.

As you may have guessed, the the robot is named after Tom Holland, who plays both Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But that's not the only secret to Tom (the robot, not the actor). Find out a lot more in the video embedded above.