Massive Lego Set For 'The Office' Includes Kevin's Chili, Dwight's Jello Stapler

A new, massive Lego set might be as close as fans of The Office can get to actually working for Dunder Mifflin. The giant set lays out the familiar workspace of the infamous paper company, but the details are what make this set Dundie-worthy.

The set includes 15 minifigures of characters from the show -- Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam, Ryan, Angela, Oscar, Kevin, Stanley, Kelly, Phyllis, Meredith, Creed, Toby, Darryl and even Angela's cat Garbage. Twelve of the figures have two expressions, so you can turn their head around to give them a different look.

This set should be awarded a Dundee for Best Build Ever. Available for pre-order now! pic.twitter.com/tb5lyRZSC5 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 15, 2022

If you're a true Office fan, you'll recognize so many little details, including the pot of chili Kevin spills on the floor -- and then tries to scoop back into the pot. Dwight's stapler that Jim put in Jello? Check. Michael's Threat Level Midnight screenplay? Check. A Pretzel Day pretzel? You got it. The letter Jim faxes from "Future Dwight" to prank him into thinking he's getting messages from the future? It's there.

Some Twitter fans were upset that Andy "Nard Dog" Bernard isn't among the mini-figures, but the Lego Twitter account joked that he was "away working on his ... management skills." (Fans know they mean "anger management.")

He’s away working on his...management skills! 😉 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 15, 2022

But Andy fans will see the hole in the wall that a frustrated Andy punched there (he punched the same wall twice, actually). So he's ... kinda present?

The set has 1,164 pieces and measures over 3 in. (7 cm) high, 12 in. (30 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep. It includes the reception area, the conference room, and Michael's office, which slides out for display on its own. It's the brainchild of fan creator Jaijai Lewis, who earned over 10,000 votes for his creation through the Lego Ideas program.

Buyers can preorder the set now for $120 ( £101, AU$176). It will ship beginning Oct. 1.