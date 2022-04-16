Kid-friendly Binoculars Let Your Child Discover the Outdoors for Just $26

ThinkPeak Toys

Kids love to explore and discover new things, so get them a toy that encourages them to do so. ThinkPeak has created a set of . The compact size, foldable design and non-slip grip make it easy for little hands to hold. And right now on Amazon, you can save $10 and get a pair for just $26.

Binoculars can be used for a variety of activities, including bird watching, camping, hiking, hunting, attending a sporting event, playing outside and more. These kid-friendly binoculars come in six different colors and offer powerful magnification that will make objects appear 8x closer so your child can see fine details from far away. Kids can adjust the focus independently thanks to the simple dial. If the binoculars are dropped, the anti-friction, shockproof rubber coating will absorb impact. Plus, youngsters can use this toy year-round, making it an excellent gift for any occasion.