Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2022

Beth Dubber/Hulu

Look The Dropout has been good and I'm looking forward to the finale on Hulu, but let's be real: This month is all about Keeping Up With The Kardashians.



There's just so much drama incoming! And is Pete Davidson gonna be in it?



Anyway... here's everything coming to Hulu in April this year...

April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1

All Inclusive (2008)

Antz (1998)

Armored (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Battleship (2012)

Blind Date (1987)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

Casper (1995)

Cheech and Chong's Next Movie (1980)

Cheech & Chong's Get Out of My Room (1984)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Copycat (1995)

Crank (2006)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Five-year Engagement (2012)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Glee the 3d Concert Movie (2011)

Hanna (2011)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In the Army Now (1994)

Insomnium (2017)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter's Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Ladrones (2015)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Looper (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night Raiders (2021)

Open Range (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phantom (2013)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

The Power of One (1992)

Practical Magic (1998)

Radio (2003)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Runaways (2010)

Scooby-doo (2002)

Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

The Siege (1998)

Single White Female (1992)

Snakehead (2021)

Stay (2005)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

That's My Boy (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf (1994)

April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2

April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

April 5

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2

Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect (2021)

April 6

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2

April 7

The Dropout: Series Finale

Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (dubbed)

Agnes (2021)

April 8

Woke: Complete Season 2

Let the Right One In (2018)

April 9

American Sicario (2022)

April 10

The Hating Game (2021)

April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11

April 13

The Family Law: Complete Season 1

To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere

April 14

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

April 15

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

April 20

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere

April 21

Captive Audience (2022)

April 23

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

April 27

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere

April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere

April 29