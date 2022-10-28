'Encanto' Live Hits the Hollywood Bowl

Disney is transforming the Hollywood Bowl into the Madrigal family's Casita from Encanto for two live performances of the movie, it announced Friday. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl will go on stage Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

The concerts will be introduced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and will star original voice actors from the movie, including Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Adassa (Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Angie Cepeda (Julieta) and Olga Merediz (Abuela Alma).

They'll be performing the hugely popular songs from the movie, including We Don't Talk About Bruno -- which hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in February, making it the only the song from a Disney animated feature to top the chart apart from Aladdin's A Whole New World in 1994.

Encanto live will also have an 80-person orchestra, a Colombian band with musicians from the original Encanto soundtrack, 50 dancers and special effects to bring the movie to life on stage.

Ticket prices for the live performances currently start at around $60, and Disney will be filming so it can showcase the concert on Disney Plus Dec. 28.