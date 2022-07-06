Duffer Brothers Announce Stranger Things Spinoff, Stage Play and Stephen King Adaptation

Stranger Things fans, don't worry -- show creators Matt and Ross Duffer aren't going anywhere after the fifth and final season. The twin brothers announced on Wednesday that they've formed a new production company, Upside Down Pictures, for film and television projects as part of their overall deal with Netflix.

And some of those projects will thrill fans of Eleven, Dustin and the rest.

Stranger Things spinoff

Most interesting, perhaps, is a Stranger Things spinoff series. The plot has yet to be revealed, though actor David Harbour, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper, recently told GQ he'd love to see another actor play his character. (Maybe a Young Hopper and Young Joyce series, since they went to high school together?)

Stranger Things stage play

Want to see the Hawkins heroes on a theater stage? Another project is a new stage play set in the Stranger Things universe. Again, no plot details have been revealed yet, but it'll be produced by prolific and multi-award-winning producers Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Reader), and Netflix. Daldry will also direct.

Stephen King's The Talisman series

Stephen King fans may have recognized that Lucas was reading the horror writer's 1984 fantasy novel The Talisman to his hospitalized girlfriend, Max, in the season 4 finale. The Duffers are working on a series adaptation of that book, which was co-written by King and Peter Straub.

Other projects mentioned included a new live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime series Death Note (separate from the weak 2017 Netflix version), plus another original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).