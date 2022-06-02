Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Coming to Disney Plus on June 22

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel's latest superhero blockbuster, will stream on Disney Plus just under two months after the film was released in theaters.

The film follows characters Doctor Strange and America Chavez through Marvel's multiverse, the concept of which was introduced last June in the Disney Plus series Loki.

The movie was directed by American filmmaker Sam Raimi, who brought his special blend of horror, comedy and, at times, grotesque action scenes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Doctor Strange 2 has major implications for the Marvel heroes moving forward, with some of the biggest cameos in MCU history to date.

If you're not caught up yet, you can check it out at the end of this month if you're a Disney Plus subscriber. (Here's how to watch the entire MCU in order before you dive into the spellbinding action.)

The base Disney Plus subscription costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, but if you bundle Hulu and ESPN plus along with Disney, the cost is $13.99 per month.