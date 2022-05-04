Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage at Hollywood Bowl

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage on Tuesday night during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

A man who was a member of the audience at the show tackled Chappelle and was detained by the venue's security, according to a report from NBC Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department told NBC the man was carrying a replica gun that could eject a knife blade, and LAPD confirmed this information to CNET on Wednesday. Chappelle was not injured during the incident, according to NBC.

Video footage circulating on social media also provided a look at the incident. In this video, Chris Rock, who was also there, can be heard after the attack saying, "Was that Will Smith?" The event comes just over a month after actor Will Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars.

The incident took place during a Netflix-backed comedy festival called Netflix Is a Joke. A talent agent for Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chappelle has been the subject of controversy since making jokes about transgender people in his 2021 Netflix special The Closer.