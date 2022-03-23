Enlarge Image Unnecessary Inventions screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

When I was a kid, my mom bought Lego bricks from yard sales, so we always had a wide assortment of random pieces to dig through. It might have saved some time if we also had a shop vacuum modified to inhale and sort out bricks by size. Unnecessary Inventions host Matty Benedetto created just such a device.

The inspiration for the invention came from an episode of The Office where David Wallace (Andy Buckley) opines on an idea for a vacuum that teaches kids to pick up their toys. He called it the "Suck It." Benedetto refined the idea to make the "Lego Suck It."

The vacuum pulls bricks into a multilevel, see-through chamber. Each level has different size holes so smaller bricks fall down into lower chambers and bigger ones stay up higher. It seems to work decently well, though it's not a perfect system. You'd still need to do some hand-sorting and it's possible the holes could get clogged up if you try to suck up too many pieces.

Benedetto also offered up a behind-the-scenes video showing how the device was made, just in case you want to try your hand at building one of your own.

So does Lego Suck It live up to the billing of being an "unnecessary" invention? Even without sorting powers, using a shop vac for Lego is a pretty great idea. It would save you from the terror of encountering those pointy plastic bits with your tender bare feet. Lego Suck It might not strictly be necessary, but it's plenty desirable.