Best Dollhouses of 2023

Few things inspire childlike wonder like a dollhouse. These special toys create the stage for your child to explore with imagination and play. Dollhouses have endured the test of time, remaining popular and beloved across generations. Arranging all the tiny miniatures is a blast for children and adults alike. But there are a wide variety of dollhouses out there, and not all of them are of a quality fit for your child (or yourself). That's why we've put in the work to find out which ones are worth the investment. This is a list of the best dollhouses you can get right now.

If you're the type of parent to go all-in on trendy toys, there are colorful houses from LOL Surprise, Disney and Barbie that will impress kids. If you prefer a more subdued, natural-looking dollhouse, there are wood ones from Hape and Hearth & Hand. If you need something smaller, there are starter houses like the Fold & Go from Melissa & Doug or the Maileg Castle. If you're looking for something less frilly, Playmobil's Ghostbusters Firehouse or a cool KidKraft pirate getaway might fit the bill. Whether you have toddlers or preteens, you can find the right dollhouses for any age right here. Happy house hunting!

Read more: Best Toys for Your Smarty-Pants Kids

Amazon KidKraft Chelsea Cottage Best value KidKraft's Chelsea Cottage is a perennial favorite. It's got a low price and all the features a dollhouse needs. It even comes with furniture! There are five rooms and three levels to accommodate 4-inch dolls. The Chelsea Cottage's bright colors and sturdy pieces are great for younger kids. $72 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for KidKraft Chelsea Cottage

Amazon Calico Critters Elegant Town Manor Dollhouse For small spaces If your little one is into adorable Calico Critters, this compact yet luxurious dollhouse is lovely. A chandelier, spiral staircase and terrace make the Elegant Town Manor feel special, and the set even includes its occupant, Stella Hopscotch Rabbit. Stella's furniture, including a bed set and dining room, comes with the house so your child can start playing right away. $47 at Amazon$79 at Walmart You're receiving price alerts for Calico Critters Elegant Town Manor Dollhouse

Amazon Hape Doll Family Mansion Perfect for playdates Hape's quality wood Doll Family Mansion features a whopping 10 rooms, plus a garage and garden. It's spacious enough for multiple kids to play with the house together. One of the coolest features is the LED lights; the included magnetic lamps can move from room to room. You also get a doll family and furniture. Best for ages 3 and up. $150 at Amazon$249 at Macys.com You're receiving price alerts for Hape Doll Family Mansion

Amazon KidKraft Pirate's Cove For adventurous kids This isn't your traditional dollhouse, it's a home for pirates! KidKraft's Pirate's Cove set includes a hideout with plenty of rooms, furniture and accessories for the whole pirate crew (also included). It has a jail cell, a treasure room, cannons and, most importantly, a dock for the pirate ship. That's a lot of bang for your doubloon. $128 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for KidKraft Pirate's Cove

Mattel Barbie Dreamhouse New twist on a classic Barbie's Dreamhouse celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, and the pink dollhouse is still going strong. The Dreamhouse's most recent iteration is perfect for celebrating. It has a dance floor, an outdoor grill area, a water slide and a swing chair. Bonus: There's a little water slide for Barbie pups. At nearly 4 feet tall, the Dreamhouse comes with over 75 pieces. $199 at Amazon$199 at Walmart You're receiving price alerts for Barbie Dreamhouse

HABA Haba Little Friends Dollhouse Town Villa For easy play This compact, sturdy wood dollhouse's open design is great for little ones like preschoolers -- no roof means better access for play. The Little Friends Dollhouse Town Villa includes 10 pieces of furniture for its eight rooms, and accommodates 4-inch dolls (sold separately). Bonus: Assembly is simple and no tools are required. $100 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Haba Little Friends Dollhouse Town Villa

Playmobil Playmobil Ghostbusters Fire House Who ya gonna call? If your kiddo isn't interested in a traditional dollhouse, Playmobil's Ghostbusters Firehouse is an awesome idea. Modeled after the classic movie's firehouse, this set contains all the fun and ghoulish details you'd hope for -- from the library ghost to proton packs to silicone slime splatters. Five figures are also included, but the Ecto-1 car and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man are sold separately. $75 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Playmobil Ghostbusters Fire House

Amazon Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Dollhouse Best portable This simple wooden cottage from Melissa & Doug is a great intro to the world of dollhouse play, and the intro price is right, too. Kids can pack the included 11 pieces of sturdy furniture and two little dolls inside, and the bubblegum-pink house folds up for easy transport or storage. $50 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Dollhouse

Maileg Maileg Castle Dollhouse For imaginative play If you're looking for a whimsical little abode, look no further than the Maileg Castle Dollhouse. A tasteful three-story tower, this is the perfect spot to house little stuffed Maileg mice (or other small dolls) for fairy-tale play. The only downside to the castle is that accessories aren't included. $100 at Maileg

Amazon Fisher-Price Little People Friends Together Playhouse Best for toddlers If you're shopping for gifts for a toddler, Fisher-Price makes a great dollhouse for the very youngest kids. The Little People Friends Together Playhouse is made of sturdy plastic and boasts interactive lights and sounds. The set includes furniture, accessories and three Little People figures. And it all fits inside when you fold up the pool. $42 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Fisher-Price Little People Friends Together Playhouse

Amazon Foxtail Villa Dollhouse Most eco-friendly Tender Leaf Toys' Foxtail Villa is a pretty, midsize dollhouse that's great for younger kids. Small enough to transport, this dollhouse is about 28 inches tall. Made from renewable rubber tree wood, Foxtail Villa is chemical-free and is a great eco-friendly option. A colorful furniture set is included. $245 at Walmart$245 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Foxtail Villa Dollhouse

Target Hearth & Hand Wooden Treehouse Picture-perfect Target's Hearth & Hand line features a beautiful wooden treehouse that's a perfect hangout for dolls. (And it's also perfect for parents who don't want flashy plastic toys around.) This Hearth & Hand dollhouse is true to Chip and Joanna Gaines' lifestyle brand Magnolia. It has a tasteful black-and-white color scheme, plus a quaint pennant and tire swing. $120 at Target

Amazon Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle Best Disney dollhouse (Update: Currently unavailable) Elsa, Cinderella, Belle and the rest of the Disney princesses will feel right at home in the Ultimate Celebration Castle. The three-story castle-themed dollhouse stands 4 feet tall and contains furniture and accessories fit for royal dolls. Kids will love the "fireworks" light show and music (parents might not). $185 at Walmart

More ways to keep your kids entertained