Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and More

As Halloween 2022 finally arrives, we're getting a chance to see how the celebrities dressed up over the weekend.

Just in case you're still looking for some costume inspiration to go trick-or-treating, here's a look at some of our favorites this year.

Lizzo as Marge Simpson

The singer took on beloved Simpson matriarch Marge, complete with yellow skin and tall blue wig.

Neil Patrick Harris as Ronald McDonald

Neil Patrick Harris

His husband, David Burtka, was Burger King while their kids served up Wendy's and KFC looks for Halloween.

Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie

One of this year's funniest celebrity costumes was the actress' appearance as Richie, which she said would embarrass her children "all night long."

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes as the Sanderson Sisters

The three women of Riverdale perfectly channeled Sarah, Winifred and Mary Sanderson in their Hocus Pocus costumes.

Elle Fanning as Bride of Chucky

Elle Fanning

The actress' boyfriend made the perfect Chucky.

Rebel Wilson as Barbie

Come on Barbies! Let’s go party! 💗 pic.twitter.com/2yzsrXpjhJ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) October 30, 2022

Complete with plastic wrapping.

Paris Hilton as Captain Marvel

Her husband, Carter Reum, was dressed as Deadpool to match Hilton's MCU vibes.

Kim Kardashian as Mystique

The reality TV star definitely committed to this makeup look, which channelled pure Rebecca Romijn Mystique energy from the 2000 movie X-Men.

Josh Duhamel as J. Howard Marshall

Duhamel dressed as the elderly billionaire, while wife Audra Mari went as Anna Nicole Smith -- check out their video reveal here.

