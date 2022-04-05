'Batman Unburied' Thriller Podcast Will Premiere on Spotify on May 3

Spotify

Batman Unburied -- a scripted psychological-thriller podcast produced by DC, Warner Bros. and Spotify -- will premiere May 3 on Spotify. The service also released a trailer for the series Tuesday.

Adapted into eight languages in addition to its original English, it will be the most international premiere release of a podcast by Spotify so far in the service's campaign to be the global destination for all audio, beyond just music.

Batman Unburied -- described as a twisting "journey deep into the mind of Bruce Wayne" refreshing a number of classic Batman supervillians -- was adapted and recorded to be locally available in Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan and Mexico. Though the core story of the adaptations remains the same, each version recruited original local talent and tweaks elements of the story to reflect local language's culture.

On the podcast, Wayne is working as a forensic pathologist in Gotham Hospital. Tasked with examining the victims of serial killer the Harvester, he's forced to face his own mental demons so he can protect the citizens of Gotham City as Batman. The Riddler and Barbara Gordon characters also appear in the series, and the podcast was developed by David Goyer, who cowrote the screenplays for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight films.

Batman Unburied is the first project to debut as part of multiyear agreement between Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC, which is designed to tap into DC's library of characters for new Spotify podcasts.

