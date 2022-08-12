Anne Heche 'Not Expected to Survive' Following Car Wreck

Award-winning actor Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" following a horrifying car wreck last week. A representative for Heche's family told Deadline that the 53-year-old actor suffered a severe brain injury and remains in a coma.

Heche has been in hospital since the crash on Friday, Aug. 5. The actor was reportedly driving erratically and was involved in another minor collision before crashing her car into a house in Mar Vista, Los Angeles. The house and vehicle were engulfed in flames, and it took 59 firefighters over an hour to bring under control and rescue Heche. The house owner was safely evacuated.

Police say Heche had narcotics in her system.

Born in Ohio in 1969, Heche's big break saw her win a Daytime Emmy Award for playing twins in soap opera Another World. On the big screen she starred in Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days Seven Nights, and Gus Van Sant's horror remake film Psycho. She also starred in various indie films, and more recently returned to television in shows including Hung, Save Me and Dancing With the Stars, earning an Emmy nomination for Lifetime movie Gracie's Choice. She received a Tony nomination for her performance in Broadway show Twentieth Century.

Heche had recently finished working on another Lifetime movie, Girl in Room 13, which tackles the sinister world of human trafficking.

Heche's allegations of abuse against her late father caused her to be estranged from her mother. Three of her four siblings also died young.

Heche was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s, which she said negatively affected her career. She later married cameraman Coleman Laffoon, and had a son in 2002. In 2009 she had another son with actor James Tupper, her co-star in the TV show Men in Trees. They separated in 2018.