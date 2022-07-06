Amazon Prime Members Get a 60-Second Peek at 'Rings of Power'

Lord of the Rings fans with Amazon Prime accounts are getting a new glimpse of the upcoming series The Rings of Power. Prime Video is offering a roughly 60-second peek, available for 48 hours (starting July 6 at 3 a.m. ET).

The clip starts with hobbit ancestor Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry) whispering "The skies are strange."

In addition to showing off some of the characters from the show like Elrond and Galadriel, the clip notes that a new teaser is slated for July 14.

The series will take place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies, during the second age of the fictional land of Middle Earth. The Hollywood Reporter has estimated the show will be one of the most expensive ever made, clocking in at possibly more than $1 billion.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drops Sept. 2. Prime members can watch the clip at Amazon.com/RingsOfPower.