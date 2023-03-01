The first major test of MJF's world title run comes on Sunday at AEW Revolution, as he puts his AEW Championship on the line in an Iron Man match against Bryan Danielson. The pair will wrestle for a whole 60 minutes, which is a challenging format. How do you entertain the crowd in a match with a pre-determined length? I suspect Danielson and MJF will find a way, even if their storyline leading to the main event hasn't quite clicked.

Revolution has fewer matches than typical AEW pay-per-views due to the MJF-Danielson clash needing so much time. Less can be more though, and Revolution features several matches sure to be worth watching. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defend their AEW Trios Championships against Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy and Brody King, and the Texas Deathmatch between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley is sure to be spectacular (if you can handle the inevitable violence).

Full AEW Revolution card

AEW Championship, 60-minute Iron Man match: MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson.

Texas Deathmatch: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page.

AEW Trios Championship: The Elite vs. The House of Black.

AEW Women's Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho.

AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow.

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks.

AEW Tag Team Championships: The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal vs. TBD on Dynamite.

How to watch AEW Revolution, start times

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) Sunday, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, AEW Revolution's main show begins early Sunday at 1 a.m. UK time (midnight preshow). Down Under, the show begins at midday AEDT on Monday (11 a.m. preshow).

AEW Revolution is available via PPV at $50, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through Bleacher Report. You can watch through the app or the website. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it through Fite TV, where it costs $20 (£17 and AU$28).