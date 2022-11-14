4 TV Shows to Watch on Peacock After 'Yellowstone'

So you've checked out all four Yellowstone seasons available on Peacock? Assuming you're still hanging on to that subscription -- we've got you covered with a roundup of four more amazing TV shows to stream right now.

Peacock's catalog offers a mix of original TV programming and past and current shows from NBC. The streaming service has a free tier that offers access to select movies and shows but doesn't unlock Peacock's whole library. That'll require premium access, which costs $5 a month with ads and $10 a month without.

Here are our favorite TV shows on Peacock to try if you want to branch out from Yellowstone.

Peacock There's a reason We Are Lady Parts stands at an impressive score of 83 on Metacritic. This British comedy spotlighting an all-female Muslim punk band is extremely fun and boasts a cast of talented young people. The series kicks off by introducing us to 26-year-old Amina, a secretly skilled yet shy musician whose desperate search for a husband is coming up short. Enter Lady Parts, an uber cool group in need of a new guitarist. Amina decides to join the band in exchange for help on her quest for love. Time spent with these ladies flies by, making We Are Lady Parts a Peacock pick worth your streaming hours.

Peacock Wondery's popular 2018 true crime podcast Dr. Death is a maddening thing to listen to. You'll find yourself shaking your head and muttering (maybe even shouting, if you're in the privacy of your car), "How did nobody put a stop to this guy?" Watching Peacock's TV adaptation of the podcast is a similar affair. Christopher Duntsch, a Dallas neurosurgeon, killed two patients he operated on and injured 31 others. You'll want to check out this drama miniseries for a captivating, spine-chilling tale about a surgeon's horrific crime spree that lasted far longer than it should have.

Ed Helms of The Office, The Hangover and other beloved comedies stars in this sitcom focused on the small town of Rutherford Falls. Helms plays Nathan, a descendant of the town's founder, and an advocate for his family history. His best friend, Reagan (Jana Schmieding), is a member of the Native American Minishonka Nation who aims to expand the Minishonka cultural center. The two, though friends, don't see eye to eye on everything, and their relationship is tested when some shake-ups happen in town. The show is charming and funny (even as it tackles weighty subjects) and it's also been lauded for its Indigenous representation on-screen and in the writer's room.