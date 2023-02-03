200-Pound Shrek Statue Goes Missing, Police Investigate

A lot of people love Shrek, the good-hearted ogre voiced by actor Mike Myers in the DreamWorks animated movies. But only one person loves Shrek enough to hand-make a 200-pound (91 kilogram) cement statue as a tribute to the big green guy. Sadly, the statue has gone missing.

Hatfield Police Department

The Hatfield Police Department in Massachusetts put out a "Have you seen me?" post on Facebook this week seeking information on the statue's whereabouts. It had been in residence outdoors at a home. The police asked for the statue's safe return "in the condition you found him."

The photo shared by the police is low quality, but it shows a charmingly handcrafted sculpture that's very green and features a wide smile and cloth vest. "The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely," the department added.

"There are evident drag marks that he did not go willingly," a police spokesperson told Boston.com. The owner estimated the sculpture's monetary value at around $500 (£425, AU$720), but considers it priceless. The department didn't reveal the owner's identity.

Officers might want to check the closest swamp.