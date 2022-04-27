Eleven Madison Park Just Launched At-Home Meal Delivery

Attention: Eleven Madison Park has entered the meal delivery chat with the launch of Eleven Madison Home, a pricey plant-based weekly at-home subscription service for those looking to eat more greens. In short, #MeatlessMonday may never be the same.

Daniel Humm's much-decorated Manhattan restaurant Eleven Madison Park made waves last year when it announced it would reopen with a completely plant-based tasting menu. The former No. 1 restaurant in the world -- which still holds three coveted Michelin stars -- is grabbing headlines again with a plant-based meal kit offering that launched today. EMH is essentially a subscription service for highly curated weekly deliveries of plant-based meals, snacks and produce. Considering that it's done by the team behind Eleven Madison Park, we can only assume it'll be crafted with hyperlocal, fresh and interesting ingredients.

The completely vegan boxes, which cost a whopping $150 for one person and $285 for two, will be packed with "a full day of luxury, curated meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and snacks all ready-to-eat or requiring minimal preparation." No fancy equipment or chef skills are needed, "just an oven and a commitment to eat more plants for one day each week," according to an official announcement circulated by the restaurant group.

Eleven Madison Home

There's also a philanthropic build to the delivery service. "The purchase of each delivery includes a donation to Eleven Madison's partnership with Rethink Food, enabling the distribution of meals to those in need via the Eleven Madison Truck," the announcement said.

As of now, the service is only available to those living in the New York City area. We haven't had a chance to try the Weekly Box yet but have one en route and will update this post when we've had a chance to test Humm's tasty new venture.

Read more: Best Vegetarian and Vegan Meal Delivery Services