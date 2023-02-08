Ditch the Extra Baggage Fees Your Next Trip With These Products

In the beginning of January my friend and I hopped on the chance to fly roundtrip from JFK to London for only $300. That's right, $300 compared to the usual $600 it costs to fly roundtrip to London. When we saw the discounted price of $300 we instinctively booked a week long trip then immediately bought a $40 RyanAir flight to Portugal. But with every flight low in price comes a ticket high in restrictions: My ticket only includes one personal item. A carry-on costs $55 extra each way. Want to bring a suitcase? That will run you an extra $80 each way.

I leave for London in a week and am just now realizing that if I want to save myself an estimated $200 I'm going to need to fit all my luggage into a "personal item" -- or any item that can fit under the seat in front of you and that doesn't exceed the dimensions of 18 by 14 by 8 inches. For reference, think of your old high school backpack or your mom's oversized purse. Yep, that's all the space I have to pack in for a week-long trip.

Over the past couple of days I've been experimenting with different ways to pack all my clothes, shoes and toiletries in just a backpack. Today, I'm happy to report, I finally managed to pack for the week in my backpack. This triumph involved multiple rounds of trial and error. If you're looking to save money and find ways of packing light, here's how I've packed for a week-long trip using just a personal item.

The bag

First, let's start with the basics: the bag. There are a variety of bags for you to choose from -- mini roller bags, purses, duffle bags or backpacks. I tried several different backpacks because I knew they'd be the easiest type of bag to carry around multiple cities and hostels. Here are the top two bags that I recommend for your upcoming trip.

Lululemon This was the bag I ended up choosing. Inside the bag I was able to fit three packing cubes and a pair of heels. The bag has two zippered exterior pockets that can act as extra storage for smaller toiletries or tchotchkes you may need; I used them to hold my travel size shampoo and conditioner along with my makeup. My favorite aspect of the bag, however, is the exterior padded pocket, which can fit a 16-inch laptop. One of my biggest challenges while finding the perfect bag was finding a bag that could not only fit my clothes but also my laptop. Being that I'll be working remotely on my trip, bringing my work laptop is kind of non negotiable. While this bag may not fit smoothly under the seat in front of me (I'll most likely have to shove it a bit) it's big enough to fit all my belongings and more while still counting as a personal item! Need more space? I also got the Lululemon Belt Bag to hold my more important items such as my passport, AirPods, ID and sunglasses. (Let's be honest, it's a fanny pack; calling it a belt bag is all marketing.) Being that the belt bag is small enough to be strapped on my person most airlines never normally give me a problem with it. If the airline does strictly adhere to the "one personal item per person" policy, the bag can easily be shoved into your backpack then taken out once on the plane.

Béis OK, this bag was a super close runner up. If you don't have any packing cubes but still need a way to organize your clothes then let me introduce you to the Beis Hanging Backpack. This, my friends, is not any normal backpack; open it up and you'll find a compressible shelving system. It also has four interior pockets, as well as an exterior laptop pocket and zippered pockets. The Hanging Backpack is a unique backpack and it's by far my favorite travel backpack made by Beis. In the end, the deciding factor between the Lululemon bag and this one came down to the size of the laptop pocket. I'll definitely be using this backpack for future weekend trips.

Packing cubes

For the longest time I've been against packing cubes. Why? I have no idea, mainly out of laziness. The thought of having to repack everything into tiny little cubes seemed like such a waste of time to me. After packing for this trip, I now see the error of my ways. Packing cubes really do make your life easier when you have a limited space. Below are the packing cubes I used to help me stay organized while packing for my trip.

Topo When I first got the Topo Pack Bags I thought, "There's no way this will fit everything." Once again, I was proven wrong. In one of the 5-liter packing bags I fit seven tank tops along with a long-sleeve shirt. In the 10-liter packing bag I was able to fit three pairs of jeans and one pair of leather pants. I used a second 5-liter bag to fit my intimates and smaller items of clothes.

Calpak The Topo packing bags were useful for my clothing and larger items, but this zippered pouch set from Compakt easily fits toiletries and smaller items. If you happen to have a bag that doesn't have a lot of zipper pockets or extra storage space then that's where this pouch set comes into play. The waterproof three-piece set will help keep you organized and eliminate any extra hassle of digging through your bag to find smaller items. (There's nothing more annoying than having to take everything out of your bag to find a phone charger.)

Packable clothing

The difficulty of packing really depends on where you're going. Headed on a beach vacation? Packing in a personal item will be a breeze, all you really need is bathing suits and tank tops. Packing for a trip where you'll be lucky if the weather gets above freezing? That's where the trouble lies.

Although I'm headed to countries where the temperature should only be a modest 40 degrees fahrenheit, I still needed to be strategic while packing. This means bringing clothes that can be easily layered and wearing about four different layers of clothing on the plane. While packing, I made sure to pack jackets that were designed to be packable so they didn't take up an exorbitant amount of space in my bag. Here are just a few essential clothing items I packed for my trip.

Topo They say the best things come in small packages and this hoodie proves that to be true. It keeps you warm while also keeping your luggage light. I love the simple design and how easily it can be layered with other clothing. If you're traveling to a colder destination and are in need of a warm, lightweight jacket then you need the Global Puffer hoodie.