Ben Affleck Looking Painfully Bored at the Grammys Is Now a Meme

Imagine sitting in the front row at the Grammy Awards, music's biggest night of the year. Sure, it's not the Oscars, but you'd be surrounded by celebs dressed to the nines, and treated to music from some of the industry's best. Or maybe the whole experience would be just as painful as having a root canal. Ben Affleck attended Sunday's Grammys with wife Jennifer Lopez, and was captured on the live broadcast looking miserable, creating an instant Sad Affleck meme.

"Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere," one person wrote on Twitter. "You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23%."

Another wrote, "Ben's bringing the same energy to the Grammys that a 15 yr old brings when they go anywhere with their parents."

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% 🪫 #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is my favorite part of the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/N9Fa3qy8xM — Trix (@laraja818) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

The most famous Affleck-looking-pained image came during a Stevie Wonder performance, and that made no sense to the audience.

"Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground," one person wrote.

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023

us: enjoying some of the best music motown has put out.



ben affleck: pic.twitter.com/qQm274YVye — aaron. (@theaaronwash) February 6, 2023

Some people related the Affleck look to their own lives. One person wrote, "Channeling Ben Affleck when boss calls for a late Friday meeting."

Another wrote, "Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a Zoom call."

Channeling Ben Affleck when boss calls for a late Friday meeting.#Grammys2023 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rC6yvMmszq — Mykl (@ChezWu) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call. pic.twitter.com/V2eZZ14qos — jennifer (@themissjenn) February 6, 2023

But others defended Affleck's facial expression, noting that the actor has been upfront about his life struggles.

"Ben looks like he's sensitive to noise," one person wrote. "Also, he's a recovering alcoholic and there's booze everywhere. Stay strong Ben! I know there's a lot going on."