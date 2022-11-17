Banksy Street Art Found in Devastated Ukraine Cities

The renowned artist Banksy confirmed to The Art Newspaper on Monday that he created street art in and around Ukraine.

As Russia wages a war in the country, Banksy has spray-painted several murals in Ukraine, including in the capital city Kyiv, the suburb of Irpin and the town of Borodyanka.

One depicts a gymnast balancing on the rubble of a destroyed structure. Another shows a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin getting thrown during a judo match with a young boy (Putin is a judo black belt). Another, created on the exposed inside wall of a bombed-out building, shows a man scrubbing his back while sitting in a bathtub.

Banksy displayed the murals in a video posted to his Instagram. "In solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the video reads.

Artists around the world have created murals, paintings and pixelated works protesting the war in Ukraine. Ever since the war began, artists have taken to the streets to paint cities blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and demonstrate their support of the country.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The war has been raging on, with Ukraine taking back the city of Kherson on Nov. 11.