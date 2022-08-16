Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Android 13 Best Wireless Earbuds QLED vs. OLED TVs Air Conditioners Fitness Supplements Shower Filters
Culture

A New Raspberry Girl Scout Cookie Is Coming, but You Can't Buy It in Person

Here's how to get Raspberry Rally, the berry-blasted sister to Thin Mints.

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper headshot
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
raspberry-rally-long-crop.png
Raspberry Rally cookies are coming in 2023.
Girl Scouts

The popular Thin Mint Girl Scout cookie is getting a sister. Like Thin Mints, the new Raspberry Rally cookie is a thin, crisp cookie dipped in chocolate. But instead of mint, it's infused with raspberry flavor. And the new cookie has a twist: Unlike other flavors, Raspberry Rally will be available for online sale and direct shipment only.

abc-raspberryrally-package-crop.png

Think Thin Mints, but with raspberry instead.

 Girl Scouts

That means that the scouts you know won't have Raspberry Rally cookies at in-person booths or on their cookie ordering sheets. You'll still be able to order this flavor, but a Girl Scout will have to give you the URL for their Digital Cookie web page. Don't know a scout? You can also order it through a national order web page, beginning in February 2023. (146 days to go as of press time, according to the Raspberry Rally countdown timer.)

As the photo below shows, the scouts may not have boxes of the cookie at their sales booths, but they will have big signs touting the online-only cookie.

cookie-booth-crop

You'll only see a sign for the new Raspberry Rally cookie at sales booths, not the cookie itself.

 Girl Scouts

Girl Scout Cookie season is from January through April, but local timing varies. To make sure you don't miss out, you can sign up  at www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as your local troop begins selling in your area. There's also a sweepstakes going on where you can enter to win a free cookie gift pack that includes Raspberry Rally.