Comment policy

- Respect each other's opinions. It's simple, don't be a jerk. You know the old saying: "Treat others as you would like to be treated." Learn it and live it. If you disagree with a comment, feel free to respectfully and politely challenge that comment in a civil manner. Do not engage in personal attacks (including name-calling) on fellow commenters, CNET staff, or blog authors -- this is not the place for it! KNOW that we have a limited tolerance for profanity and obscenity. If you see something offensive, don't ignore it, flag it.
- Stay on topic. If the article is about golf, don't talk about Mom's cooking.
- Don't feed the trolls. If you think someone's a nuisance commenter or worse, please don't goad that person in the comments. That only makes it worse for everybody. Use the flagging system and let us know; we'll take the appropriate action. (But remember that your definition of a "troll" and our interpretation of whether someone's breaking the rules may not match.)
- Keep it clean. DON'T post stuff that is: libelous, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, abusive, harassing, or threatening; that contains viruses or other contaminating or destructive features; or that violates the rights of others, such as content that infringes any copyright, trademark, patent, or trade secret, or violates any right of privacy or publicity, or otherwise violates any applicable law.
- Don't advertise on our site. Comments that contain spam, advertisements, business/self promotional content, campaigns, recruitments, or signature links are not allowed, period.
- Keep it legal. This isn't a place to violate any laws or to discuss illegal activities, so keep it all legit and above board.
- Respect people's privacy. You wouldn't want your e-mail address, phone number, or other personal information plastered all over a public site, would you? We didn't think so. Please do not share another person's personal information.
- Closed discussion threads. At CNET's discretion, at any time we can close a discussion thread to disallow further comment submissions.
- In case you didn't know. CNET does reserve the right to delete or edit your comments, or to republish your comments on related sites. We do ban members. We don't like to, but we will as necessary. If you abide by the rules above, then you'll have nothing to worry about. If you are a legal beagle and want more information on these rules, all the above-mentioned and more can be found in our Terms of Use.
- Have fun and enjoy!