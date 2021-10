Upgrading to the Apple Watch 7? Here's how to trade in your old watch for the best deal

Apple

The new Apple Watch Series 7, now available in stores, starts at $399. The new device will run WatchOS 8 (launched Sept. 20, along with iOS 15) which brings a larger, more durable screen and new workout detection and fall detection options. The tech giant unveiled the smartwatch along with a new iPad model and the iPhone 13 lineup at its Apple virtual product launch event on Sept. 14.

The new products have an extra bonus if you factor in US carrier pricing. All three major providers -- Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile -- are offering deals to persuade people to upgrade to 5G iPhones. For example, AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone Pro or Pro Max and $700 off the iPhone 13 and Mini.

If you're planning an upgrade, you can get trade-in deals on other devices, as well as the Apple Watch. There are deals through the major mobile carriers, but we'll break down how to trade in your Apple Watch to Apple itself, and find out how much you'll save.

How can I trade in my Apple Watch for a Series 7?

To trade in your watch, you can visit . Scroll down and select Apple Watch out of the product lineup. Or you can visit the nearest Apple Store to get the process started there at the retail storefront.

You'll need to provide your watch's serial number (Apple has this guide to finding your serial number), model and condition to get a more accurate estimate -- whether in-store or online. From there, you can start shopping for a new watch and apply the credit toward your new purchase. You can also opt for an Apple gift card instead of replacing your old product with a different one right away.

Apple

If you accept the trade-in estimate, Apple will provide a prepaid trade-in kit by mail or in the Apple Store. You don't have to include device accessories like the charger.

When will my Apple Watch Series 7 arrive and how can I track delivery?

The online trade-in process takes about two to three weeks, according to Apple, and the company must receive your device within two weeks of starting the trade-in process. You can track the trade-in process from your Apple Store account.

If you decide you no longer want to trade in your device, simply keeping it will void the process. If you've already dropped off or shipped your watch, the trade-in can't be canceled.

What to do before trading in your Apple Watch

Before trading in your Apple Watch, make sure to unpair it from your iPhone.

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

2. Tap the My Watch tab.

3. Choose your watch's name.

4. Tap the Information button.

5. Tap Unpair Apple Watch. If you own a cellular model, tap Remove [Carrier] Plan.

6. Enter your Apple ID password to turn off the activation lock.

7. Tap Confirm.

If you already returned your Apple Watch, you can erase or turn off the activation lock via iCloud.com. Just log in with your Apple ID and select your Apple Watch under All Devices. Click Erase Apple Watch and follow the prompts to complete the process.

Oliver Padilla/CNET

How much money will I get for trading in my old Apple Watch?

These are the devices and corresponding estimated trade-in values listed on Apple's website:

Apple Watch SE : Up to $155

: Up to $155 Apple Watch Series 5 : Up to $145

: Up to $145 Apple Watch Series 4 : Up to $100

: Up to $100 Apple Watch Series 3 : Up to $70

: Up to $70 Apple Watch Series 2: Up to $25

Keep in mind that these figures come with a few caveats. The credit amount is based on the information you provided about your watch, including condition. If something doesn't match up once Apple receives the trade-in, the amount will be adjusted. In addition, the estimates given online might not be what you get in the store.

The type of credit also depends on what you buy and how you pay for it, according to Apple. If you buy an Apple Watch and pay in full, Apple will credit your original payment method up to the total purchase price. Any remaining amount will go on an Apple Gift Card via email.

Where else can I trade in my Apple Watch?

Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint all offer trade-in programs for Apple Watches and other devices. There are also other sites like Swappa, eBay, Trademore and BuyBackWorld. Since these are third-party sites, we recommend having a read through their Trustpilot ratings before making any decisions.

For more, check out everything announced at the Apple Event and the Apple Watch Series 7's new design.