We have a clearer idea of the $1,400 stimulus check schedule: 2 possible timelines

With the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump concluded, Congress can and will now turn its full attention to building and passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The latest proposal (PDF), which includes a third stimulus check of up to $1,400 per person, still has a number of iterations to go before it's ready to come to a vote. But the unusual maneuver Democrats will use to push the bill through could also affect the timeline of when those "targeted" third stimulus checks get approved. (Here's what we know about stimulus qualifications for Check 3.)

Top leaders have a specific due date in mind -- about four weeks from now -- but that's assuming everything runs like clockwork. With only three weeks where the Senate and House of Representatives are officially in session (and able to vote on a bill), any back and forth could push the timeline back.

On top of that, we need to account for the lag time between when the IRS calculates your stimulus payment and how long it takes for the money to land in your bank account or mailbox. The payment group you fit into will play a part and so will the fact that a new stimulus check would likely drop in the midst of tax season. We map out possible dates and explore questions about the arrival of a third check during 2020 tax season below. This story was updated with new information.

Timeline for a third stimulus payment: The dates to watch

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expects to pass her chamber by the end of February. Roughly, the first version of the stimulus package would originate in the House and then get picked up by the Senate, which is expected to make amendments and send it back to the House for passage before being signed into law.

"We hope to have this all done by the end of February," Pelosi said on Feb. 11. "Certainly on the president's desk in time to offset the March 14 deadline where some unemployment benefits would expire."

We've laid out some hypothetical dates for two situations: if a bill were to become law before by March 14, or if it slips a week as a result of back-and-forth negotiations and the tight timeline to craft the bill. The chart below highlights when the IRS could potentially send the next stimulus check, based on how quickly it processed and sent out the second stimulus payments.

Note that different payment groups by method (direct deposit, physical checks and EIP cards) may begin to show up at different times. And it could take weeks for people in a group to all get their funds, so consider these dates a starting point only, and read on for more details. We'll refresh these dates as the situation evolves.

When could the next stimulus check possibly arrive? Stimulus check passes Congress Friday, March 12 Monday, March 22 Stimulus bill signed into law Sunday, March 14 Tuesday, March 23 First direct deposit check sent Week of March 22 Week of March 29 First paper checks sent Week of March 29 Week of April 5 First EIP cards sent Week of April 5 Week of April 12 Claims for missing stimulus money open May 3 May 3

Which stimulus payment group could you fall into? It matters

The way you get your stimulus money could help determine when you get your stimulus money. Direct deposit recipients typically get their stimulus checks faster, as evidenced by the first two rounds of payments. But both times there have been issues involving deposits going to temporary accounts, which were rejected by banks.

The IRS told CNET in January that some people who received a physical check or EIP card the first time may get paid by the other method the second time around. And, anecdotally, we've heard of people who received direct deposit payments the first time finally getting an EIP card in the mail -- and not an electronic bank transfer -- two weeks after the IRS tool said the payment was issued.

Our recommendation is to make sure you have direct deposit set up with the IRS as part of your 2020 tax return, if you ordinarily file taxes. We also suggest you attempt to file them quickly, so you're set with your most recent financial information.

The other payment groups loosely defined (by us) include Social Security beneficiaries, who received payments a different way the first time if they're part of the SSI or SSDI programs, and people with more complex scenarios that could lead to potential issues or holdups receiving their money. People in different child support situations have been one example, and so have people who are incarcerated, as well as those with complex citizenship scenarios.

How soon could everyone get their stimulus checks?



In fewer than three weeks from the date the second stimulus bill passed in December, the IRS and Treasury sent about 147 million payments. That was a tremendously fast turnaround. Back in March, it took the IRS 19 days after the CARES Act passed before the Treasury and IRS issued the first round of those $1,200 checks, out of a total of about 160 million payments.

In both cases, delivery didn't always go smoothly. Some people reported they received EIP cards from the second payment two weeks after the date the IRS tool said it had shipped. (If you didn't get yours, you have to claim it as part of tax season 2020.)

There was also a notable direct deposit error as a result of the IRS' rush to get payments delivered and people who didn't get their payment may now have to wait weeks or months for their second checks. But the scenario suggests that if the protocols are in place, the IRS could theoretically ship out third stimulus checks within days and weeks, rather than weeks and months. Tax season, however, could throw a big wrench into the gears -- more below.

Tax season may affect your next stimulus payment

Since the third stimulus check is likely to drop in the middle of tax season (taxes are due April 15), the IRS may have to calculate your total based on the most recent tax filing it has. That would be your 2020 taxes if you file early, or 2019 if the check is ready before your tax return is.

If you're owed money, you might have to wait a year to claim it, until you file your 2021 taxes in 2022, according to the latest proposal.

By mid-March, tens of millions of Americans may have already received their tax refunds, which could make it tricky for the IRS to straighten out problems or redact refunds after issuing.

Could your third stimulus payment possibly arrive quicker than the last one? Here's what to know

There may be a few things you can do to help speed up receipt of a third payment, assuming it happens. For example, signing up for direct deposit in your 2020 tax return would put you in the priority category for a third stimulus payment.

And if you've moved recently, tell the IRS and USPS. Here are our other suggestions for how people can make it more likely to get their second checks faster. Note that there could be some changes to qualifications that may not apply to a possible third stimulus check.

Will the IRS have another cutoff date for sending out payments?

The Jan. 15 deadline set for the second stimulus check was written into the text of the bill without explanation. It isn't immediately clear if the bill text would adopt another cutoff in the future, or if that was a one-time consideration that took into account the IRS's overlapping need to process stimulus checks and prepare for the 2020 tax season. Last year, the April 15 tax date was extended to July 15.

The two overlap with the second stimulus check in that anyone who didn't receive all or part of their second payment must claim it as part of the IRS' Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return -- even if they have nonfiler status and aren't typically required to file taxes.

Is a third stimulus payment actually guaranteed?



A bill that includes a stimulus payment isn't a done deal until it's signed into law. That said, Biden appears determined to drive forward a $1,400 check as part of his overarching stimulus plan, and Democrats in Congress have paved the way to push a bill through Republican opposition using a tool called budget reconciliation.

Here's everything you need to know about stimulus checks , including what to do if you run into problems with either of the first two payments.