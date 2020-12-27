Second stimulus check delay: When your payment could come, why Jan. 15 matters

Sarah Tew/CNET

The second stimulus check grows more delayed by the day, as President Donald Trump has remained silent on his intentions to sign or veto a new COVID-19 relief bill that would bring critically needed aid to tens of millions of Americans. The schedule to send a second stimulus check is tight, and for many, the holdup could mean they'd have to wait weeks or even months for their stimulus payment to arrive.

The issue at hand is Trump's steadfast criticism of the "measly" $600 upper limit negotiated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin -- his White House representative in stimulus talks -- and backed by the majority of Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Instead, Trump says he wants $2,000 second stimulus checks. On Saturday, the weekly federal unemployment insurance lapsed. The eviction ban will soon follow, along with other programs set to end on or before Dec. 31 if Trump doesn't sign the bill.

"What the president is doing now is unbelievably cruel," Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday on ABC's This Week. "Sign the bill, Mr. President, and then immediately -- Monday, Tuesday -- we can pass a $2,000 direct payment for the working families of this country."

Last week, Mnuchin said he could start sending out the up to $600 second stimulus checks to eligible recipients a week after the bill became law, through direct deposit, followed by paper checks and EIP cards. But complicating matters is an already short deadline that's baked into the language of the bill, which would likely to leave tens of millions of people to claim their money a different way. We'll explain below. (Here's where you can estimate your stimulus check payment, and read up on a third stimulus check in 2021.) This story updates with new information.

Why is Jan. 15, 2021 such an important date?

This is the cutoff date in the $900 billion stimulus bill by which time the IRS and US Treasury must stop sending checks as part of this round of delivery. If you don't receive your full second stimulus check money by Jan. 15, you will need to claim all or part of the missing amount when you file your federal tax returns in 2021 through the Recovery Rebate Credit. You will also be able to claim any money the IRS still owes you from the first round of payments.

People who receive their stimulus payment through direct deposit are unlikely to be affected. But there is potentially a distinct disadvantage for people who don't have direct deposit set up with the IRS.

Tying the delivery of a second stimulus check to the 2020 tax return will almost certainly delay delivery for many people, since a wide variance in circumstances will cause some people to file taxes as early as January and others as late as April 15, or even later if they need to request an extension. It also isn't clear how quickly the IRS would process the payments.

How fast would the IRS deliver my second stimulus payment?



If Trump relents and signs the new stimulus bill into law, the IRS and Treasury could send the first batch of payments via direct deposit as soon as a week later, compared with the 19 days it took to set up the online tools and schedule distribution of the first stimulus check.

"Most of these will be direct deposits. We call them 'checks in the mail,' but most will be direct deposits," Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said Dec. 21. "It will be within three weeks. We are determined to get money in people's pockets immediately. So that will be within three weeks."

As of last summer, 75% of the first round of stimulus payments were sent straight to people's bank accounts using direct deposit, the Treasury said, which brings hope for the majority of people to receive their second payment before Jan. 15.

In the chart below, we map out a possible payment schedule for the second round of checks, plus a projection if Congress approves a third stimulus check next year, after Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Possible dates a second and third stimulus check could go out

Dates for second check Dates for possible third check? House passes final bill Dec. 21 April 5 Senate passes final bill Dec. 21 April 6 President signs Week of Dec. 28 April 7 First direct deposits issued Week of Jan 4 Week of April 12 First paper checks sent Week of Jan. 11 Week of April 19 First EIP cards sent After filing 2020 tax returns

Week of April 26 Recovery Rebate Credit After filing 2020 tax returns Unknown

How long could it take to get your second stimulus check in the mail?



Since the new stimulus bill sets a Jan. 15 deadline for the IRS to send out payments, people who will receive their second stimulus check in the mail -- either as a paper check or a prepaid debit card -- should look for a payment in the first three weeks of January, Mnuchin said on Monday. According to the Treasury, 22% of the payments as of last summer were made by paper checks and another 3% by prepaid debit cards.

However, after Jan. 15, you will have to claim any money the IRS owes you with your tax filing in 2021. That could further delay your stimulus check, since the timing would hinge on:

When you file your 2020 taxes -- the deadline could be April 15, unless you file for an extension.

How long it takes the IRS to process your tax return, which may also include your second stimulus check.

If there are any complications that arise in your specific scenario that could further delay your check.

We'll keep our eye on the situation, which is constantly evolving. Here are the latest second stimulus check updates and here's how you can calculate your estimated total now for a $600 per person maximum.