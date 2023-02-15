If you were unfairly charged to check your luggage by American Airlines, you have just seven days left to claim part of a multimillion-dollar settlement the airline has agreed to pay out.



According to a 2021 class action lawsuit, American routinely tells certain passengers that they can check bags for free, but then requires them to pay when they arrive at the airport. Plaintiffs in the case include customers who were part of the AAdvantage Gold status loyalty program and those who had AA-branded credit cards.



American Airlines "systematically breached those contracts by nevertheless requiring those passengers to pay AA to check such bags," according to their complaint.

Some passengers said they requested a refund and were refused. One class representative, Eric Earll, said when he arrived at the airport, the check-in agent told him "this happens all the time and that he had to pay the fee in order to check the bag."

According to the lawsuit, the checked-luggage benefits weren't properly programmed into AA's airport software, an issue that dates back at least a decade.

American Airlines declined to comment, but in court filings, it denied any wrongdoing.



Who qualifies for money from American Airlines?

The settlement breaks class members into two groups:

Travelers with AA-branded credit cards that entitled them to free bag-checking privileges but were charged on a domestic flight.

Passengers who received email confirmation that one or more of their bags would be free to check but still had to pay.

To qualify for part of the settlement, class members must have traveled on or after Feb. 24, 2017, and their tickets must have been bought no later than April 8, 2020.

How much money could I get from American Airlines?

While both the class representatives and the airline have agreed to the terms of the settlement, they still need to be approved by the court. If and when that happens, eligible customers will receive a full refund of all relevant checked-baggage fees.

According to the American Airlines website, the charge for the first checked piece of luggage on a domestic flight is $30. From there, fees increase to $40 for a second bag, $150 for a third bag and $200 for a fourth one.



Refunds will be issued via mailed checks and electronic payments. While American has agreed to a $7.5 million minimum, there is no cap on how much the settlement might ultimately pay out.

How do I file a claim in this settlement?

You can fill out an online claim form or mail in a completed print form (PDF) to:

Clearly v. American Airlines Settlement

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173053

Milwaukee, WI 53217



Claims must be filed online or postmarked by no later than Feb. 22, 2023.

When will I get my refund?

A final fairness hearing on the case is scheduled for May 8, 2023. Payments for any valid claims will come after then, but they may be delayed by appeals.



"We do not know how long that will take," attorneys for the plaintiffs said in a statement. "Please be patient."



