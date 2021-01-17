IRS sent the second stimulus payment in record time. What that could mean for a third check

Sarah Tew/CNET

In under three weeks, the IRS and Treasury sent over 100 million second stimulus checks. Now that those payments have entered Phase 2 (if you didn't get yours, you have to claim it as part of tax season 2020), questions are already swirling around a third stimulus check -- including how much money it could bring, how the qualifications might change and when it could be approved.

The only thing about a third stimulus check we know for certain is that President-elect Joe Biden will push for the new Congress to make it happen -- a $1,400 stimulus check is a big part of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal. That said, there are some things we've learned from the past two stimulus check cycles that can help us anticipate what could happen next and when.

For more information about direct payments in general, here's everything to know about stimulus checks and your 2020 taxes, the top facts you should keep in mind and how you'll need to contact the IRS if you think you're missing all or some of your first two payments.

When will Congress approve a third stimulus check?

The first question to start with is when the process will begin to transform a stimulus proposal into a law. We know that Biden's first 10 days in office will focus on a raft of executive actions. Biden can't send stimulus checks by executive order. On his second day in office, Biden will reportedly "direct his Cabinet agencies to take immediate action to deliver economic relief to working families bearing the brunt of this crisis," according to a memo from Biden's incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, as reported by CNBC. It isn't clear which form that action would take.

The second question is how long a debate within Congress could drag on. After more than seven months of heated and at times bitter negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over December's stimulus bill, it's impossible to know how long it will take to see Biden's stimulus proposal -- or a future version of it -- go through the paces to become a bill, and for that bill to go up for a vote in the House of Representatives and Senate and become law.

With the Democrats' slim margin of control over both chambers in Congress, Biden may have an advantage getting his objectives approved, though opposition is already vocal from members of his own party over the $1,400 per person maximum, with some pushing for $2,000 per person and at least one other questioning why Americans need a third check.

How quickly could the IRS deliver a third stimulus check?

Assuming a bill passes and a third stimulus check is approved, the next question is how quickly the IRS could deliver it. There was a tremendously fast turnaround with the second check. For example, it took the IRS 19 days from the date the March 2019 stimulus bill passed to the day the first check was issued. Conversely, the Dec. 27 stimulus package gave the IRS just 17 days total -- including weekends -- to send out more than 100 million payments.

There was one notable direct deposit error, and people who didn't get their payment may now have to wait weeks or months for their second checks. But the scenario suggests that if the protocols are in place, the IRS could theoretically deliver third stimulus checks within days and weeks, rather than weeks and months.

As an interesting data point, the IRS was able to process between 5 million and 7 million a week with the first stimulus check, according to a government report from June.

Would a third stimulus check use the same IRS payment groups?

What are IRS payment groups? A way we noticed that the IRS seems to organize when payments go out to certain categories of people based on the method of payment.

The main ones are people who get their checks through direct deposit (the largest group, and the quickest deliver), through paper checks in the mail and through EIP debit cards, a method that the IRS has told CNET gets payments out faster than physical checks, but which was also the last payment method to go out both stimulus check rounds. It also requires you to activate a prepaid debit card.

The other groups that are loosely defined (by us) include social security beneficiaries, who received payments a different way the first time if they're part of the SSI or SSDI programs, and people with more complex scenarios, which could lead to potential issues or holdups receiving their money. People in child support situations have been an example, and so have people who are incarcerated, and those with more complex citizenship scenarios.

Would a third check have a deadline, too? Would it have anything to do with my taxes?

The Jan. 15 deadline levied for the second stimulus check was written into the text of the bill, without explanation. It isn't immediately clear if the bill text would adopt another cutoff in the future, or if that was a one-time consideration that took into account the IRS' overlapping duties to process stimulus checks and prepare for Tax Season 2020. Last yes, the April 15 tax date was extended to July 15.

The two overlap with the second stimulus check in that anyone who didn't receive all or part of their second payment must claim it as part of the IRS' Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return -- even if they have nonfiler status and aren't typically required to file taxes.

How could I speed up receiving a third stimulus check?

While we don't know when a third stimulus check could arrive, there are a few things you can do to help speed up receipt of your check, when and if it happens. For example, signing up for direct deposit in your 2020 tax return would put you in the priority category if a third stimulus payment came to be.

And if you've moved recently, tell the IRS and USPS. Here were our other suggestions for people to get their second checks faster. Note that, there could be some changes to qualifications that may not apply to a possible third stimulus check.

Will a third stimulus check for sure happen?

Whether a third stimulus check happens or not, and which form it could take, is up to Congress. The rest, for now, is the basis of today's public conversations in government, and our educated guesses. There's always a significant chance that a bill may pass one chamber and not the other, or fail entirely. For now, we watch and wait.