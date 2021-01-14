This Tacklife mini circular saw is good for wood, soft metal, plastic and saving 20%

Tacklife

A circular saw is one of those essential tools everyone should have in their garage. With a circular saw, it's stupidly easy to make laser-straight cuts, and it will chew through all sorts of wood and soft metal that you'll struggle with using other tools. Don't have room for a full-size saw? No worries: A mini circular saw offers most of the same power in a small package. Right now, you can get a when you use promo code 7TI54LUU at checkout. That's 20% off the regular price of $80, and the lowest price we've seen on this model.

Tacklife's circular saw spins at 3,500 rpm courtesy of the 5.8-amp motor and comes with six blades (both 4.5- and 4.75-inches). The handle is designed to reduce fatigue for one-handed cuttings, and there's a laser guide built in as well. There's also a scaled gauge lever that lets you set the cutting depth up to 1 11/16 inches at 90 degrees. The bevel capacity at 45 degrees is 1 3/8 inches. And Tacklife designed the line of sight to give you a clear view no matter how you cut. Honestly, the only thing this little saw doesn't offer is cordless operation.

