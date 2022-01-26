The SAT will go digital starting in 2023

Getty

The SAT is going digital. College Board, which is the organization behind the standardized test often used in college admissions decisions, on Tuesday introduced a series of what it called "student-friendly" changes to the exam.

Those changes include shortening the test to two hours instead of three, presenting shorter reading passages and allowing the use of calculators on the whole math portion.

"We're not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform — we're taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible," Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at College Board, said in a statement.

Students will be able to use their own devices, school-issued devices, or a laptop or tablet provided by the College Board to take the exam. The changes will go into effect internationally in 2023 and in the US in 2024.

The decision follows a November 2021 pilot program, in which 80% of students responding said they found the digital experience to be less stressful.