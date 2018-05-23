You can now find a plumber through Facebook

Facebook

Facebook wants to connect you with friends and family. It also wants to connect you with an electrician. Or a plumber. And maybe even a house cleaner to tidy up the place.

You can now use Facebook Marketplace to find home service professionals.

"More people ask for recommendations related to home services on Facebook in the US than any other topic," said Deb Liu, vice president of Marketplace, in a blog post Wednesday.

The update aims to "provide an all-in-one place to complete your next home project." That includes getting quotes, looking up reviews and ratings and even communicating via Messenger.

Amazon rolled out a similar service in 2015.