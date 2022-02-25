Disney's Galactic Starcruiser Isn't a Star Wars Hotel. It's Like Living Inside a Video Game

Bridget Carey/CNET

It's 10 p.m. on Day One of my Galactic Starcruiser voyage and I'm sitting in my room absolutely wiped, but I can't stop yet. My datapad is telling me I need to protect an astromech from the First Order. I also need to touch base with another droid through my room's video-intercom system to make sure she's doing OK (she seemed stressed out the last time we talked). And I have to be ready by 8 a.m. tomorrow to get a strange-looking breakfast before helping our captain score some coaxium with a smuggler on the planet Batuu, also known as the Galaxy's Edge park.

The Halcyon, where most of the action takes place in Disney's Galactic Starcruiser experience, isn't just an expensive Star Wars hotel with cool cocktails. I'm in a living video game with multiple story paths. Improv actors are buzzing about in makeup, getting stage direction from earpieces and remembering little details about what I've been up to. Actors reveal a piece of themselves with every conversation, some scripted and others improvised.

A massive computer system is coordinating our activities on the backend, weaving layers of story together in real time, nudging guests in the right direction through a themed app with alerts on your phone -- called a datapad in this universe. A list of tasks and itinerary shows you where to go next, and your path changes based on the choices made in the app. Everyone is on a different track, and you can't see every storyline. (Trust me, I tried.)

This immersive theater sleepover costs way more than any typical vacation. It starts at roughly $5,000 for a two-night stay. Disney invited me to check it out early before it opens to paying customers on March 1. People have, understandably, scoffed at the high price -- dropping this kind of money can get you a two-week vacation, while this place doesn't even have a spa or pool. But it was immediately clear to me that you're not paying for a room. You're paying to live in a high-tech, constantly changing, personalized Broadway production with access to a few no-wait theme park rides. It's hard to explain. But if you love Star Wars and role playing and the energy of live theater, this is an entertaining and moving experience.

Technology plays a major part in making you believe you're in a Star Wars story set in the outer rim of space, rather than a nondescript gray and white building in Florida outside the Hollywood Studios theme park. There are no real windows to see into the parking that surrounds the building, just screens into space. You don't even get windows in the box truck, uh, I mean transport shuttle, that takes you to the secret back entrance of the Star Wars-themed land.

Bridget Carey/CNET

There are special effects everywhere. You can swing lightsabers and feel them vibrate. There are also holograms -- if you can find them. Droids respond to your voice and hold long conversations. Sparks fly in the finale and crowds cheer with the joy you only find at a Star Wars movie on opening night. I won't spoil it all for you in this article, but the finale feels like a satisfying movie ending. There's a celebration and the Star Wars fanfare plays. The lights come up. The characters we connected with are gone and we wake from our collective dream.

Bridget Carey/CNET

I enjoyed every second but it kept me so busy. You have to be active to get the full worth of this experience. I was determined to see everything and hack this story, or I wouldn't be happy. I couldn't sleep knowing a quest wasn't completed. If you work hard enough, you may even uncover love stories! But if you don't talk to the actors, if you don't do side quests, if you don't stay attached to your phone to catch all the messages, you won't be invited to unique story moments, such as getting to fire weapons on the bridge to save the ship, or being called to help a hero sneak on board.

If you don't participate, you'll still see the main general story unfold at the end, but you will be wasting your money.

And if you're wondering, you can play both sides. Both the Resistance and First Order found me very trustworthy, and that was a rush.

I did cry, but not at the grand finale. It was when I was on the "shuttle" to leave the building. Looking up at the window as we flew through space to return to our planet, I just started sobbing. Most people won't get to experience this and that just doesn't seem fair. I'd love to see more entertainment like this in the world. And I'm not sure when I can see it again.

I documented my time in the video embedded above as a way to give you a sense of what it's like without giving away all the secret storylines. There's also a photo gallery embedded here with nuggets of design detail, including some Easter eggs.

I've been following the development of this experience ever since Disney first announced the plans for it in 2017. Even so, I underestimated how involved it is until I went through it. I had many questions going in, and I hope my video above along with some more specific questions answered below can help you better understand Disney's latest entertainment experiment and help you decide if this is worth the major investment for you and your family.

How much Star Wars do I really need to know to enjoy this?

This story takes place during the new trilogy, after the events of The Last Jedi. This is about Kylo Ren, not Darth Vader.

You don't need to have seen every single show or cartoon series, but you should love Star Wars enough that you've seen the movies and you will get a kick about learning different planet cultures and customs. If you're going to roll your eyes when you're told the dinner is inspired by the Wookie planet of Kashyyyk, then you may be annoyed at this event. Playing along is part of the fun and you don't need to know everything.

Bridget Carey/CNET

Are there 'kids-only' experiences on the Starcruiser?



Kids can have all sorts of fun on the Starcruiser, usually trying to help characters sneak around the ship. In one story I saw, a kid was trapped in the brig with Chewbacca and it took teamwork to get him out. The staff makes sure kids feel like they're part of the action.

Some activities, like the high-tech lightsaber training, aren't possible for younglings under the age of 7: The saber may be too heavy to wield safely and targets too high for little ones to succeed. So if you have someone in your party that's younger, you'll be directed down a path to do a lightsaber activity aimed for younger kids.

Parents with kids are also directed in their app to help with missions like driving around toy droids to distract troublemaking stormtroopers.

The entire engineering room is a giant playground of puzzles and buttons that kids always kept coming back to. I didn't even discover it until later in my trip.

All that said, I wouldn't recommend bringing young kids, like toddlers, on this trip. I have a 2- and 5-year-old that adore all things Star Wars. But my youngest wouldn't make the cost worth it -- not all kids may have the stamina to stay up for the late shows or be able to jump to an activity at an exact time (some story moments are only 15 minutes long and happen just once), and you wouldn't want to feel like you missed out because of a meltdown.

Also make sure your kid won't get too scared if things get heated during the finale show. A kid may cry if they don't realize that it's just a show and the friends they made for the past two days are going to be okay.

How many people can you comfortably fit in a cabin room?

There's one large bed, two bunk beds and some cabins have another bed that pulls down from the wall in a standard cabin -- so you could fit up to five guests. I wouldn't want to pack more than four adults in one room if only because there's not a lot of space for everyone to get ready. But if you want to split the cost with one more friend and don't mind the cramped space, go for it.

Can you leave the Starcruiser if something happens?

Yes, and you can do it at any time. You'll just go back through the elevator doors to the "shuttle" and you'll need the valet to get your car, or call for a pickup. The story will continue without you while you step out, but you're not stuck.

Also if you're on your excursion to the Star Wars-themed land, you can leave to other parts of Hollywood Studios theme park. I had 2 hours to kill between my rides and a reservation at Oga's Cantina. So I thought maybe I could sneak in another Disney ride. But it didn't work out. All stand-by lines for the good rides were over 2 hours long. So instead I got some soft-serve ice cream. Because sadly there is no ice cream in Star Wars.

If you want to do another experience other than the Star Wars theme park rides, you'll have to tack on another park ticket and extend your vacation. This is all Star Wars all the time.

If you just need some air, there's the always-open "climate simulator" which is an outdoor garden that simulates the weather on Batuu… aka Florida.

Bridget Carey/CNET

What happens if there's a medical or safety emergency?

Before you board the starship, there is a video that plays that explains the difference between a real emergency, like a fire alarm, and what a fake show emergency looks like.

The video also goes over what to do when you need help in your cabin. There's an emergency escape door that leads to a behind-the-scenes exit door for emergency personnel to come get you. You have to tell 911 the code that's on your emergency door so they know where to find you.

Does anybody 'break character'?

Our crew kept all conversations in theme, although some passengers did try to get folks to break character without success. Even when I had complicated questions about real-world hotel issues, staff always flourish an answer to give it a themed feel.

For example, when the gift shop closed, I was told, "Back on your planet I believe you have a website called ShopDisney.com" where I could buy exclusive ship items for 30 days after my voyage.

Is there unique merchandise?

Everything is themed to the ship, so you'll see lots of Halcyon logos on items. There are unique mugs and goblets and magnets too. You'll find various robes and gowns for dressing up, along with even jewelry. There's droid toys and model ships.

Superfans may find themselves wanting the customizable lightsaber, which comes with typewriter-like buttons in the Aurebesh alphabet that you can use to decorate the hilt. There's also a first in the Star Wars world: a lightsaber-style shield. It's something you'll use in your lightsaber training session, and you can also buy a home version with lights and sounds.

Is it possible to do everything in a single trip?

I tried to do everything but it was just not possible. I missed some potential cool story moments my app was directing me to because I wanted to see what was happening in person on the bridge. By talking to other guests, I realized I may have missed out on a cool moment with an old Jedi master and Rey, but I found myself hooked into a different story of action on the bridge.

And just like a real cruise ship, there are some lame things you can skip and it'll be OK. I found myself wandering into a game of space bingo. The experience is busy enough as it is; you don't need to play space bingo.

Some things I wanted to do just weren't possible. You can play Sabacc at any time on the ship but there was no way for me to make it in time for the tournament because of my quests on Batuu. I played a few rounds and that still felt good enough, and I could buy a pack of cards to take home.

You can walk the ship at all hours, but there's not much to see when things start shutting down for the night.

What's the situation with masking and other COVID-19 concerns?

Disney Parks recently changed its rules around masks. If you're vaccinated, you don't need to wear a mask indoors. (The exception is that you still need a mask on Disney transit.) There's no one checking your vaccinated status. Welcome to Florida.

If you go on this voyage, you need to be OK with eating closely with others indoors -- and during dinner there are folks singing and getting up to dance -- all in a building without windows. Being unmasked indoors was strange new territory for me, and different passengers had different comfort levels. I'd say about a fifth of the people on my voyage wore masks most of the time.

Is there room service?

It's not advertised that you can order food to your room like a normal hotel. But there is a room phone to call if you need something. Most of the staff on this voyage seemed prepared to do what it takes to help you enjoy your stay. I asked for tea and they offered to bring it to me.

That said, I didn't find myself wanting to hide in my room, other than when I needed to sleep.

Is there a general store that will sell items I need, like Pampers or Pepto?

Those weird Earth items are all hidden out of sight behind the counter of the fancy gift shop. I needed bandages (new shoes, ouch) and they were complimentary when I asked.

Do I have to go back to the Starcruiser at a specific time when at Batuu (the theme park)?

The last shuttle back to the Halcyon ship is at 4 p.m. It's just like a cruise -- you gotta get back to the ship.

Bridget Carey/CNET

What can I do on Batuu that I wouldn't normally get to do on the Halcyon?

You get to skip the long lines for two of the Star Wars-themed rides in a huge window of time during the morning of your visit.

The app will have you do the same interactive app quests anyone can do with the Play Disney app in the theme park. But when you do it as a guest of the Halcyon, it unlocks more storylines and chitter chatter from characters.

Will I enjoy this more if I've read Halcyon Legacy?

Disney made a comic book series that incorporates some backstory of the Halcyon, the ship you're on in the Galactic Starcruiser adventure. If you happen to read this "historical document" you'll know where to look on the ship for signs of an old lightsaber battle. The scars on the wall are still there, but filled in with gold.

Bridget Carey/CNET

Is there music?

It's not Star Wars without music -- and there's plenty of it here. You won't hear John Williams' scores as you're walking through the halls, but there's always some background music in the atrium, perhaps from another band on another planet that you never heard of. But when there are stressful moments on the bridge, I did notice tense background music kicking in as action intensified.

Music is also a big part of the dinner entertainment. The character Gaya has a powerful voice and personality -- and she sings a number of fantastic pieces during your dinner show, accompanied by other characters playing strange-looking instruments that had cool light effects.

There's another song from a traveling musician on board who's also a fan of Gaya. Prepare to get Oola Shuka stuck in your head if you visit.

How much do you need to be on your phone?

Even if you don't want to be on your phone a lot, you'll need someone in your party to be the leader and someone will have to interact with the app.

Everyone in a cabin can take their own path and help the First Order or the Resistance. Or you can even play both sides, like I did. But to play, you need to be checking your app. Just make sure you're not checking it so much that you're looking down and miss actors walking by.

Bridget Carey/CNET

Can I watch Star Wars in this Star Wars experience?

Your room includes a Samsung Smart TV that's themed to be an animated star map. It comes with access to normal TV channels, including some kids' on-demand cartoons. But if you want to watch Star Wars inside your Star Wars room, you'll need a Disney Plus account. If you're logged in on your phone, you can stream to the TV using the included Chromecast app.