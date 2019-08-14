Credit Karma bug reportedly exposes account info to other users

Getty Images

Credit Karma users were reportedly able to see other people's account information thanks to a "technical malfunction," according to a Wednesday report by TechCrunch. After logging in, some users were reportedly shown other people's credit reports, including personal information such as names and addresses and details about their credit card accounts.

Several users took to Reddit and Twitter to share their experiences of being shown someone else's information.

Credit Karma is a site that monitors users' credit and lets customers check their credit scores for free. Users can also access credit scores from agencies like Equifax, which last month agreed to pay at least $575 million as part of a settlement over its 2017 data breach.

Credit Karma didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but spokeswoman Emily Donohue told TechCrunch there wasn't a data breach.

"What our members experienced this morning was a technical malfunction that has now been fixed," she told the publication. "There is no evidence of a data breach."

It's not clear how long users experienced the issues or how many people were affected.