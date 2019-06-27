CNET también está disponible en español.

2020 Tokyo Olympics country flags make for impressive anime warriors

See the US, Canada, Australia, Spain, South Africa and other countries depicted as Japanese anime samurai, firefighters, and monks.

worldflags4

See flags of countries participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics reimagined as Japanese anime characters.

 World Flags project

The US as shaggy blond male warrior? Japanese artists are re-creating flags of countries participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as anime characters.

The warrior representing the United States wears stars and stripes armor, while Australia's anime character that looks a lot like Thor. Both Argentina and South Africa are represented as colorful samurai warriors at the ready with their swords. 

The reimagining, initiated by the World Flags project, aims to "introduce the flags of the world and some information about them using cool Japanese traditional clothes," according to the project web site.  

More anime

While the World Flags project isn't officially affiliated with the Japanese government or the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it's a creative way to portray flags of some of the countries we'll see represented in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from July 24 - August 9, 2020.

Here are some of my favorite re-creations:

flag-usa

United States

 World Flags project
flag-australia

Australia 

 World Flags project
flag-canada

Canada

 World Flags project
flga-greatbritain

Great Britain

 World Flags project
flag-spain

Spain

 World Flags project
flag-southafrica

South Africa

 World Flags project
flag-finland

Finland

 World Flags project
flag-china

China

 World Flags project
flag-argentina

Argentina

 World Flags project

The World Flags project encourages people to create their own anime fan art of their countries' flags, and share them on Twitter with the hashtag #worldflags_fa.

