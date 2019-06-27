2020 Tokyo Olympics country flags make for impressive anime warriors

World Flags project

The US as shaggy blond male warrior? Japanese artists are re-creating flags of countries participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as anime characters.

The warrior representing the United States wears stars and stripes armor, while Australia's anime character that looks a lot like Thor. Both Argentina and South Africa are represented as colorful samurai warriors at the ready with their swords.

The reimagining, initiated by the World Flags project, aims to "introduce the flags of the world and some information about them using cool Japanese traditional clothes," according to the project web site.

While the World Flags project isn't officially affiliated with the Japanese government or the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it's a creative way to portray flags of some of the countries we'll see represented in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from July 24 - August 9, 2020.

Here are some of my favorite re-creations:

World Flags project

World Flags project

World Flags project

World Flags project

World Flags project

World Flags project

World Flags project

World Flags project

World Flags project

The World Flags project encourages people to create their own anime fan art of their countries' flags, and share them on Twitter with the hashtag #worldflags_fa.