Trump's impeachment trial: When it starts, Senate schedule, what's at stake

The Senate received the single article of impeachment against Former President Donald Trump on Monday night, for incitement of insurrection, a necessary procedure that triggers the Senate's impeachment trial, following Trump's impeachment in the House of Representatives on Jan. 13. Oral arguments are set to begin Feb. 9.

"The January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, incited by Donald J. Trump was a day none of us will ever forget. We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation's history behind us," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Jan. 22 announcing the Senate's timeline. "But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial will provide."

It will be a historic trial on two accounts: It's the first time a US president has been impeached twice, and the first time a former president will stand trial for impeachment after the end of his presidency.

The subject of Trump's impeachment trial is the former president's role in encouraging the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. In another history-making moment, 10 House Republicans broke with their party to vote in favor of impeachment. The siege of the Capitol building sought to overturn the 2020 election results and halt the process of confirming Joe Biden as the nation's next president. Biden was confirmed after the siege and was later inaugurated, on Jan. 20.

The National Guard, which was called in during the insurrection Jan. 6, will reportedly stay in Washington D.C. due to the impeachment trial and its potential fallout.

We'll explain what we know about how the impeachment trial could progress, what it takes to convict or acquit, what's at stake and where the situation stands now. This story has been updated with new information.

Schedule of Trump's impeachment trial

The trial is scheduled to unfold as follows:

Jan. 25: Article of impeachment presented to Senate

Jan. 26: Senators sworn in, summons for Trump issued

Feb. 2: Trump's answer to article of impeachment due

Feb. 8: Trump's pre-trial brief due

Feb. 9: House's pre-trial rebuttal brief due; trial begins.

What will happen if Trump is convicted?

If the former president is convicted in the Senate, there will be an additional vote to bar him from running again (Constitution Article 1, Section 3), which would prevent a possible Trump presidential run in 2024. This vote would only require a simple majority, where Vice President Kamala Harris would cast a tie-breaking vote if required.

Trump could also be disqualified from the benefits given to former presidents by the Post Presidents Act, including a secret service security detail, pension and yearly travel allowance.

According to the US Constitution, impeached presidents also can't be pardoned.

If acquitted, Trump would have access to all the benefits of a former US president, including the option to run for public office.

What will happen during Trump's impeachment trial?



The US Constitution lays out clear guidelines for impeaching a sitting president and other officers for "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors." However, Trump's trial is an unusual case. With his second impeachment, Trump, who as of Jan. 20 is a private citizen, is the first president to be impeached twice and the first to be tried after leaving office.

The chief Supreme Court justice presides over the impeachment trial. Because it's not a trial of a sitting president, the chief justice of the Supreme Court will not preside over the impeachment trial -- instead, it will be new Senate president pro tempore, Sen. Patrick Leahy who, as a senator, is also still expected to be able to vote in the trial, too.

The House will prosecute the case, and the Senate will sit as jury and ultimately vote to convict or acquit.

To convict Trump, 67 senators -- or two-third of the Senate -- must vote in favor. Following Biden's inauguration, the Senate is now made up of 48 Democrats, two independents who caucus with Democrats and 50 Republicans, for an even 50-50 split.

Are Senate Republicans for or against Trump's indictment?



Speculation has begun as to which Republican senators may vote to convict after 10 House Republicans voted to impeach, facing backlash in their own party for appearing disloyal. A substantial number of Republicans -- almost 20 -- would need to vote in favor of conviction. Some see it as the ultimate test of loyalty to Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who holds tremendous sway among Republican senators, is said to privately want Trump purged from the GOP, but he hasn't made his voting intentions public. He has said that the former president committed impeachable offenses, The New York Times reported.

"The mob was fed lies," McConnell said on the Senate floor on Jan. 19. "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like."

At least GOP Trump ally is already objecting to the trial, while others have been said to "waver" over their decision to convict, according to The New York Times.

Republican Sens. Pat Toomey and Lisa Murkowski had expressed support for the idea of Trump stepping down prior to his term ending Jan. 20, but they didn't explicitly call for impeachment.

Wasn't Trump already impeached?

Yes. Trump was impeached in December 2019 by the House. However, the Republican-majority Senate acquitted him at the beginning of 2020.

His first impeachment involved articles accusing Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress. The issue was Trump's dealings with Ukraine, including a July 2019 phone call in which he appeared to be using US military aid as a bargaining chip to pressure Ukraine into investigating alleged ties between his political opponent Biden, Biden's son Hunter and a Ukrainian gas company. The articles also charged Trump with interfering with a House inquiry into the Ukraine matter.

CNET's Jessica Dolcourt contributed to this report.