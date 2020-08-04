Beirut explosion: How ammonium nitrate caused deadly blast in Lebanon

An explosive blast at a warehouse in the Port of Beirut, Lebanon, killed more than 70 people and left more than 4,000 people injured on Tuesday. In the aftermath of the explosion, videos uploaded to social media show plumes of red-brown smoke and the apocalyptic extent of the destruction, with buildings levelled for miles. According to a report by Al Jazeera, Lebanon's Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, stated the cause of the explosion was a stockpile of over 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated and stored for approximately six years at the port.

The explosive potential of ammonium nitrate is well understood and has been used in numerous terrorist attacks including the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995. So what is ammonium nitrate, why is it explosive and why do we use it?

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound containing the element nitrogen (as well as hydrogen and oxygen) and is commonly used in agriculture as fertilizer. Plants rely on photosynthesis, converting sunlight to energy using chlorophyll. Nitrogen is an essential element for this process and ammonium nitrate is particularly good, compared to other fertilizers, at delivering plants nutrients.

It's also an explosive compound and is used around the world in mining and construction operations requiring detonations. Under normal conditions, the chemical is highly stable. It can be exploded after exposure to contaminants or fuel oil and then heated, which sets off a cascade of reactions.

When heated to above 170 degrees Fahrenheit, ammonium nitrate begins to undergo decomposition. But with rapid heating or detonation, a chemical reaction can occur which converts ammonium nitrate to nitrogen and oxygen gas and water vapor. The products of the reaction are harmless -- they're found in our atmosphere -- but the process releases huge amounts of energy.

"The idea in making any sort of explosive is to go from a high energy compound to a low energy one," explains Ian Rae, a professor at the University of Melbourne. "The energy given out is what you get as explosive power."

This also requires pressure to build up in a confined space, without being able to dissipate. Rae explains how burning ammonium nitrate in an open field, for instance, is not likely to result in an explosion.

Additionally, in the explosion, not all of the ammonium nitrate is used up and exploded. Some of it decomposes slowly creating toxic gases like ammonia and nitrogen oxide. It's these gases, Rae notes, which are responsible for the red-brown plume of smoke seen in the aftermath of the Beirut explosion.

After the fireball erupts in the video above, you can immediately see the shock wave expanding away from the blast. Moisture in the air is quickly condensed, forming a white sphere around the explosion zone. It's not clear what else may have been ignited or exploded in the blast -- or what was stored at the docks -- but prime minister Diab is expected to make this information known "soon," according to The Guardian.

Because of its explosive potential, countries and unions impose strict regulations on how to store and process ammonium nitrate. "It is generally kept under controlled conditions and modified volumes to minimise chances of explosion," says Brent Kaiser, a plant biologist at the University of Sydney. In Australia, Kaiser notes, the storage and use of ammonium nitrate is monitored to prevent these types of explosions occurring.

The US Environmental Protection Agency, in conjunction with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) lists a number of statutes and regulations involved in the manufacturing, processing and storage of ammonium nitrate. Facilities holding high quantities of the chemical are subject to checks by the Department of Homeland Security. The US cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency has also proposed a program to closely regulate the sale of transfer of ammonium nitrate.

The accidental detonation of ammonium nitrate has resulted in a number of accidents in the last century. In 2015, explosions rocked the Beijing port of Tianjin, partly caused by the detonation of around 800 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, and killing 173 people.

The worst industrial accident in US history occurred in the harbor of Texas City, Texas in 1947 as a result of ammonium nitrate detonation. A ship carrying approximately 2,300 tonnes of ammonium nitrate caught fire supposedly via a discarded cigarette, causing a series of explosions that killed 581 people.

Though the causative agent of the explosion appears to be ammonium nitrate, the full scale of the devastation in Lebanon is not yet completely understood and an investigation will be performed. Prime minister Diab has announced Wednesday will be a national day of mourning in the country and the Port and surrounding region has been declared a disaster zone.