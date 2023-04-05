California leads the nation in solar energy, with more than 1.6 million rooftop solar panel systems and a cumulative capacity of over 37 gigawatts -- enough to power more than 2.7 million homes.



But a big change this month to how solar energy is measured means installing rooftop panels could be less lucrative for homeowners in the Golden State.

Currently, whatever energy your solar system generates that you don't use gets sent back to the grid and you get a near dollar-for-dollar credit on your electricity bill.

Starting April 15, though, new solar rooftop setups will earn a much smaller credit for each kilowatt they generate. According to the California Solar and Storage Association, or CALSSA, the state's largest solar trade organization, the value of energy returned to the grid is plummeting by 75%.

The change, approved by the California Public Utilities Commission in December, affects customers of California's three largest investor-owned utilities: Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric.

Combined they serve about three-quarters of the state's population.

Some industry experts say the intention is to get solar users to install home batteries that allow them to store energy for later use, rather than just sending it back to the grid.

Solar energy advocates hoped to have time to transition, but the new regulations go into effect four months after the vote.

Some industry insiders say it will have a chilling effect. CALSSA Executive Director Bernadette Del Chiaro called the change "the largest cut to the value of solar in U.S. history."

"For the solar industry, it will result in business closures and the loss of green jobs," Del Chiaro said in a statement. "For middle-class and working-class neighborhoods where solar is growing fastest, it puts clean energy further out of reach."

Existing rooftop systems are grandfathered in, but unless you have a sales contract and a completed interconnection application filed with your utility company by April 14, you'll be under the new net billing system.

Today, a solar panel system pays for itself in about six years. Under the new rules, Del Chiaro told CBS 8, "we are kicking that to 10 years or further."

Not everyone sees net billing as a bad thing, though. Suzanne Leta, head of policy and strategy at San Jose-based provider SunPower, said customers who combine rooftop panels and a battery will enjoy even more savings under the new program.

"When you have battery storage powered by solar, you can control when the energy is sent back to the grid and get the most reward," Leta told CNET. Homeowners who don't add a battery will still save, she added, "it just won't be as robust."

While a battery may be the best value in the long run, Leta admits "the upfront cost is not unsubstantial."

A home battery backup system can run more than $15,000 before installation, according to CNET sister site SaveOnEnergy.

There are more than 1,100 companies installing solar panels in California. With the deadline a little more than a week away, they're all being flooded with applications.

SunPower has told anyone inquiring since April 1 that it can't guarantee they'll make the deadline.

"We've really been focusing on educating consumers about the new program," Leta said. "This is still the best time to go solar. Electricity rates are only going to go up and we want to make sure people don't just give up now."

