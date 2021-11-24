Here's how to turn off Netflix's pesky autoplay trailers

Patrick Holland/CNET

You can finally stop jamming down the mute or pause buttons when you first open Netflix. In 2020, the streaming giant answered the prayers of many binge watchers by giving us the ability to turn off those autoplay previews on its homepage.

"We've heard the feedback loud and clear -- members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix," Netflix tweeted at the time.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.



We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

If your binge-watching habit has become a problem, Netflix also added the ability to turn off autoplay of the next episode of a show (it seems the judge-y "Are you still watching?" screen remains alive for the rest of us, however).

Any changes you make to your autoplay settings are specific to your profile, and will take effect across all devices, according to a post in the Netflix Help Center.

Here's how to turn trailer and episode autoplay off or on, according to Netflix.

How to turn off Netflix autoplay trailers

1. Sign in to Netflix from a web browser.

2. Select Manage Profiles from the menu.

3. Select the profile you'd like to update.

4. Check or uncheck the option to Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices, and Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices.

It might take a little while before the change to the setting takes effect, Netflix noted. However, you can force the update by switching to another profile, and then switching back to yours to reload it.

If you're one of the seemingly few people who enjoy a loud trailer starting unannounced, do not worry -- you can leave your settings exactly as they are, and autoplay will remain on.

