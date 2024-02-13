Super Bowl 2024 Ads
2024 Community Solar Growth
Valentine's Day Flower Deals
$3.6B in IRS Tax Refunds
ChatGPT Explained
Best Dog Beds
Tech
Money
Home
Wellness
Home Internet
Energy
Deals
Sleep
Price Finder
more
Money
Mortgages
Today's Refinance Rates, Feb. 13, 2024: Rate Slides
Refinance rates were mixed, but one key rate slid lower. Keep an eye out for lower rates.
Feb. 13, 2024 3:45 a.m. PT
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/mortgages/todays-rates/todays-refinance-rates-feb-13-2024-rate-slides/