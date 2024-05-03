Mortgage Rates Increase for Prospective Buyers: Today’s Mortgage Rates for May 3, 2024

The average for a 30-year fixed-mortgage is 7.36% today, up 0.07% compared to one week ago. The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.76%, which is an increase of 0.06% compared to a week ago. For a look at mortgage rate movement, see the chart below.

Given that inflation data hasn’t been improving, the Federal Reserve has been pushing off rate cuts. Though mortgage rates could still go down later in the year, housing market predictions change regularly in response to economic data, geopolitical events and more.

Today’s average mortgage rates Mortgage Refinance 30-year fixed-rate 15-year fixed-rate 30-year fixed-rate jumbo 5/1 ARM 10-year fixed-rate 30-year fixed-rate refinance 15-year fixed-rate refinance 10-year fixed refinance See all of today’s mortgage rates Today’s average mortgage rates on May. 03, 2024, compared with one week ago. We use rate data collected by Bankrate as reported by lenders across the US.

How can I choose a mortgage term?

Each mortgage has a loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. With a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rate is set for the duration of the loan, offering stability. With an adjustable-rate mortgage, the interest rate is only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years), after which the rate adjusts annually based on the market. Fixed-rate mortgages are a better option if you plan to live in a home in the long term, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 7.36% today. A 30-year fixed mortgage is the most common loan term. It will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year mortgage, but you’ll have a lower monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

Today, the average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.76%. Though you’ll have a bigger monthly payment than a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year loan usually comes with a lower interest rate, allowing you to pay less interest in the long run and pay off your mortgage sooner.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 6.82% today. You’ll typically get a lower introductory interest rate with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But you could pay more after that period, depending on how the rate adjusts annually. If you plan to sell or refinance your house within five years, an ARM could be a good option.

Why are mortgage rates so high right now?

Over the last few years, high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes pushed up mortgage rates from their record lows around the pandemic. Since last summer, the Fed has consistently kept the federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.5%. Though the central bank doesn’t directly set the rates for mortgages, a high federal funds rate makes borrowing more expensive, including for home loans.

Mortgage rates change daily, but average rates have been moving between 6.5% and 7.5% since late last fall. Today’s homebuyers have less room in their budget to afford the cost of a home due to elevated mortgage rates and steep home prices. Limited housing inventory and low wage growth are also contributing to the affordability crisis and keeping mortgage demand down.

Will mortgage rates fall in 2024?

Most housing market experts predict rates will end the year between 6% and 6.5%. Ultimately, a more affordable mortgage market will depend on how quickly the Fed begins cutting interest rates. The central bank could start lowering interest rates in the fall, but it will depend on how the economy fares in the coming months.

Mortgage rates fluctuate for many reasons: supply, demand, inflation, monetary policy, jobs data and market expectations. Homebuyers won’t see lower rates overnight, and it’s unlikely there will ever be a return to the 2-3% mortgage rates we saw between 2000 and early 2022.

“We are expecting mortgage rates to fall to around 6.5% by the end of this year, but there’s still a lot of volatility I think we might see,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin.

Every month brings a new set of inflation and labor data that can influence the direction of mortgage rates, said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial Corporation. “Ongoing inflation deceleration, a slowing economy and even geopolitical uncertainty can contribute to lower mortgage rates. On the other hand, data that signals upside risk to inflation may result in higher rates,” Kushi said.

Here’s a look at where some major housing authorities expect average mortgage rates to land.

