Money Mortgages
Article updated on Apr 17, 2024

Key Rates Move Higher for Homebuyers: Mortgage Interest Rates for April 17, 2024

Some key mortgage rates ticked up. Will the housing market ever recover?

TODAY'S RATES
Today's rates

30-year fixed-rate 7.20% (+0.23)
15-year fixed-rate 6.67% (+0.24)
30-year fixed-rate jumbo 7.30% (+0.21)
5/1 ARM 6.78% (+0.33)
10-year fixed-rate 6.55% (+0.23)
30-year fixed-rate refinance 7.20% (+0.22)
15-year fixed-rate refinance 6.71% (+0.24)
10-year fixed refinance 6.57% (+0.23)
Today's average mortgage rates on Apr. 17, 2024, compared with one week ago. We use rate data collected by Bankrate as reported by lenders across the US.
hikesterson/Getty Images

Today’s mortgage interest rates

If you’re in the market for a home, here are today’s mortgage rates compared to last week’s.

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change
30-year fixed rate 7.20% 6.97% +0.23
15-year fixed rate 6.67% 6.44% +0.24
10-year fixed 6.55% 6.31% +0.23
5/1 ARM 6.78% 6.45% +0.33
30-year jumbo mortgage rate 7.30% 7.09% +0.21
30-year mortgage refinance rate 7.20% 6.98% +0.22

Average rates offered by lenders nationwide as of April 17, 2024. We use rates collected by Bankrate to track daily mortgage rate trends.

Mortgage rates change every day. Experts recommend shopping around to make sure you’re getting the lowest rate. By entering your information below, you can get a custom quote from one of CNET’s partner lenders.

About these rates: Like CNET, Bankrate is owned by Red Ventures. This tool features partner rates from lenders that you can use when comparing multiple mortgage rates.

What to know about mortgage rates

Over the last few years, high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes pushed up mortgage rates from their record lows around the pandemic. Since last summer, the Fed has consistently kept the federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.5%. Though the central bank doesn’t directly set the rates for mortgages, a high federal funds rate makes borrowing more expensive, including for home loans.

Mortgage rates change daily, but average rates have been moving between 6.5% and 7.5% since late last fall. Today’s homebuyers have less room in their budget to afford the cost of a home due to elevated mortgage rates and steep home prices. Limited housing inventory and low wage growth are also contributing to the affordability crisis and keeping mortgage demand down.

What to expect from mortgage rates in 2024

Mortgage forecasters base their projections on different data, but most housing market experts predict rates will move toward 6% by the end of 2024. Ultimately, a more affordable mortgage market will depend on how quickly the Fed begins cutting interest rates. Most economists predict that the Fed will start lowering interest rates later this summer.

Since mortgage rates fluctuate for many reasons -- supply, demand, inflation, monetary policy and jobs data -- homebuyers won’t see lower rates overnight, and it’s unlikely they’ll find rates in the 2% range again.

“We are expecting mortgage rates to fall to around 6.5% by the end of this year, but there’s still a lot of volatility I think we might see,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin.

Every month brings a new set of inflation and labor data that can change how investors and the market respond and what direction mortgage rates go, said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial Corporation. “Ongoing inflation deceleration, a slowing economy and even geopolitical uncertainty can contribute to lower mortgage rates. On the other hand, data that signals upside risk to inflation may result in higher rates,” Kushi said.

Here’s a look at where some major housing authorities expect average mortgage rates to land.

Picking a mortgage term and type

When picking a mortgage, consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. You’ll also need to choose between a fixed-rate mortgage, where the interest rate is set for the duration of the loan, and an adjustable-rate mortgage. With an adjustable-rate mortgage, the interest rate is only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years), after which the rate adjusts annually based on the market’s current interest rate. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability and are a better option if you plan to live in a home in the long term, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 7.20%, which is a growth of 23 basis points from seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed mortgage is the most common loan term. It will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year mortgage, but you’ll have a lower monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.67%, which is an increase of 24 basis points compared to a week ago. Though you’ll have a bigger monthly payment than a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year loan usually comes with a lower interest rate, allowing you to pay less interest in the long run and pay off your mortgage sooner.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 6.78%, a rise of 33 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll typically get a lower introductory interest rate with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But you could pay more after that period, depending on how the rate adjusts annually. If you plan to sell or refinance your house within five years, an ARM could be a good option.

What are mortgage rates impacted by?

While it’s important to monitor mortgage rates if you’re shopping for a home, remember that no one has a crystal ball. It’s impossible to time the mortgage market, and rates will always have some level of volatility because so many factors are at play.

“Mortgage rates tend to follow long-date Treasury yields, a function of current inflation and economic growth as well as expectations about future economic conditions,” says Orphe Divounguy, senior macroeconomist at Zillow Home Loans.

Here are the factors that influence the average rates on home loans.

  • Federal Reserve monetary policy: The nation’s central bank doesn’t set interest rates, but when it adjusts the federal funds rate, mortgages tend to go in the same direction.
  • Inflation: Mortgage rates tend to increase during high inflation. Lenders usually set higher interest rates on loans to compensate for the loss of purchasing power.
  • The bond market: Mortgage lenders often use long-term bond yields, like the 10-Year Treasury, as a benchmark to set interest rates on home loans. When yields rise, mortgage rates typically increase.
  • Geopolitical events: World events, such as elections, pandemics or economic crises, can also affect home loan rates, particularly when global financial markets face uncertainty.
  • Other economic factors: The bond market, employment data, investor confidence and housing market trends, such as supply and demand, can also affect the direction of mortgage rates.

Calculate your monthly mortgage payment

Getting a mortgage should always depend on your financial situation and long-term goals. The most important thing is to make a budget and try to stay within your means. CNET’s mortgage calculator below can help homebuyers prepare for monthly mortgage payments.

How to get the lowest mortgage rates

Though mortgage rates and home prices are high, the housing market won’t be unaffordable forever. It’s always a good time to save for a down payment and improve your credit score to help you secure a competitive mortgage rate when the time is right.

  1. Save for a bigger down payment: Though a 20% down payment isn’t required, a larger upfront payment means taking out a smaller mortgage, which will help you save in interest.
  2. Boost your credit score: You can qualify for a conventional mortgage with a 620 credit score, but a higher score of at least 740 will get you better rates.
  3. Pay off debt: Experts recommend a debt-to-income ratio of 36% or less to help you qualify for the best rates. Not carrying other debt will put you in a better position to handle your monthly payments.
  4. Research loans and assistance: Government-sponsored loans have more flexible borrowing requirements than conventional loans. Some government-sponsored or private programs can also help with your down payment and closing costs.
  5. Shop around for lenders: Researching and comparing multiple loan offers from different lenders can help you secure the lowest mortgage rate for your situation.

