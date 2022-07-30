20-Year Interest Rates for August 2022

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is a less common choice for a home loan than a 15- or 30-year mortgage, but it has some advantages to consider when buying a house. A 20-year mortgage is a home loan you take out that you repay over a 20-year period. It also has a fixed interest rate just like 15- and 30-year mortgages do.

In a rising interest rate environment, a 20-year mortgage has some benefits over a 30-year mortgage. Since it's a shorter loan term you will end up paying a full decade less in interest, which adds up to tens of thousands of dollars in savings.

Here's everything you need to know about what a 20-year mortgage is, how they work and how to find the lowest mortgage rates possible.

What is a 20-year mortgage?

A 20-year mortgage works the same way as 15- and 30-year mortgages, it just has a 20-year term instead. You'll still need to meet all the same criteria and qualify with a lender or bank to be approved for this home loan type.

Comparing a 20-year and 30-year fixed rate mortgage

How does a 20-year home loan stack up to a 30-year mortgage? A 20-year term has the benefit of simply being paid off in a shorter amount of time. You'll have a higher monthly payment for two decades, but save yourself 10 years of interest on your loan.

Comparing a 20-year and 15-year fixed rate mortgage

While similar to a 15-year mortgage, with a 20-year mortgage, you'll have lower monthly payments, but pay five additional years in interest. What length mortgage you choose will depend in part on how high of a payment you can afford. A 20-year mortgage may be a good compromise if you can't afford the monthly payment for a 15-year mortgage, but don't want to stretch your loan terms out to 30 years.

No matter what term length you choose for a mortgage, it's important to do your research and interview numerous lenders before committing to one. This will help you find the lowest rate and fees available for your personal financial situation. The more lenders you talk to, the greater your chances of finding a lower rate. Even half a percentage point can make a big difference in the amount of interest you pay over the life of your mortgage.

20-year fixed mortgage rate trends

Right now, 20-year fixed-rate mortgage rates are hovering around 5.5%, according to Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET. Mortgage rates are at their highest levels in 14 years and have been consistently climbing since the beginning of this year, when rates were still historically low and closer to 3%.

Rates are expected to keep increasing as the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates over the course of the year, with economic conditions like inflation continuing to put additional pressure on rates as well. If you're considering buying a home, it's likely that mortgage rates are currently lower than they will be by the end of 2022. This means it could make sense to buy a home now, rather than waiting.

You can use CNET's mortgage calculator to figure out how much a difference in interest rates will cost you for your mortgage.

Current mortgage and refinance rates

We use information collected by Bankrate to track daily mortgage rate trends. The above table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country.

Pros of a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage

Here are some key benefits a 20-year home loan offers over standard 30-year fixed-rate mortgages:

Save money on interest: You will save thousands of dollars in interest over the life of your loan compared to a 30-year mortgage.

You will save thousands of dollars in interest over the life of your loan compared to a 30-year mortgage. Pay off loan faster: You will pay off your mortgage 10 years earlier than the most common type of mortgage, which is a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, as well as building up equity in your home faster.

Cons of a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage

And here are some reasons why a 20-year mortgage may not make as much sense as a 30-year home loan.

Higher monthly payments: You have to be able to afford the monthly payments on a 20-year mortgage, which will be higher than a 30-year mortgage and may eat into your monthly budget.

How do you qualify for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage?

You apply for a 20-year mortgage the same way you do for other types of mortgages. You must qualify with a lender or bank who is willing to lend you the money. The lender will take into account almost every aspect of your financial life to determine whether or not you can pay back the loan -- you'll submit financial documents like tax returns and pay stubs to apply for a home loan.

Information like your credit score, your income, how much debt you're carrying and your loan-to-value ratio all affect the rate a lender will offer you.

