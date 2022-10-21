The Best Online Banks of 2022

Online banks require you to conduct all of your financial business on the internet -- there are no physical branches to visit. Though that lack of real-world access might be a dealbreaker for some, these banks typically charge the lowest fees and offer the most competitive yields on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. And they provide a modern, intuitive banking experience online or on a mobile app.

CNET's list of the best online banks includes some of the most popular banks and credit unions nationwide. Our editorial team provides an unbiased analysis of top banks and credit unions. The banks included in this list are online-only banks that do not have physical branches but are insured by the FDIC or NCUA for up to $250,000 per individual.

Best online banks of 2022

Alliant Credit Union

Ally

Bask Bank

Bread Savings

BrioDirect

Discover Bank

LendingClub

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

SoFi

Synchrony

Products offered: Checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates Monthly fees: None Pros Competitive APYs on savings and checking accounts

No monthly maintenance or overdraft fees

Low minimum deposit requirements to open accounts

Up to $20 in ATM rebates per month

Fee-free network of 80,000 ATMs Cons No support for peer-to-peer payment tools Membership is open to current or former employees of Alliant's U.S. partner businesses. No monthly fees are assessed on accounts when you opt in to receive e-statements. Alliant Credit Union offers a variety of CD terms from 12 to 60 months.

Products offered: Checking account, savings account, money market account, CDs Monthly fees: None Pros Competitive APYs on deposit accounts

No monthly maintenance or overdraft fee

Fee-free network of 43,000 Allpoint ATMs

No minimum deposit requirements

24/7 customer support Cons No cash deposits accepted Ally offers a robust set of deposit products, loans and other financial services. The bank also offers bump-up CDs (which automatically adjust to a higher APY when available) and no-penalty CDs. There are no fees charged for any accounts and 24/7 customer support is available via phone, chat or email.

Products offered: Savings accounts, CDs Monthly fees: None Pros High APY on savings and CDs

Low minimum deposit requirements for savings account

Low fees

Variety of CD terms available Cons No checking account

High minimum deposit requirement for CDs

Limited number of products available Bask Bank offers competitive APYs on savings accounts and CDs. There are no minimum balances required to open or maintain a savings account. With a $25,000 deposit, you can earn American Airline miles. CD terms range from six months to one year.

Products offered: Savings account, CDs Monthly fees: None Pros High APY on savings and CDs

Low deposit required to open savings account

Low fees

Variety of CD terms available Cons No checking account

High minimum deposits to open a CD

Limited number of products available As the online banking arm of Bread Financial, Bread Savings offers competitive rates on savings and CDs and accounts with minimal fees.

Products offered: Savings account, money market account, CDs Monthly fees: None Pros Competitive APYs on savings accounts

Low deposits required to open savings accounts and CDs

No account fees Cons Longer terms required to earn highest CD APY

No checks for money market accounts

Checking accounts not available BrioDirect is the online arm of Webster Bank. It offers savings accounts, CDs -- with terms ranging from 30 days to 5 years -- and money market accounts. The checking accounts are "under maintenance" for an indefinite period and not available at this time.

Products offered: Checking account, savings account, money market account, CDs Monthly fees: None Pros Competitive APYs on savings accounts

No monthly maintenance or overdraft fees

No minimum deposit requirements to open accounts

Fee-free network of 60,000 ATMs

Direct deposits accessible two days early

Cash-back rewards on checking

Cons High minimum deposit to open a CD

No cash deposits accepted Discover Bank offers deposit accounts, credit cards, personal loans and student loans. It eliminated fees on deposit accounts in June 2019. The Discover Cashback Debit account is a completely free checking account that pays 1% cash back on debit card purchases up to $3,000 per month.

Products offered: Checking account, savings account, CDs Monthly fees: None Pros High APY on savings and CDs

Low deposits required to open savings account, no minimum balance required

Low fees

Cash-back rewards on debit card-qualified purchases

Unlimited ATM fee rebates Cons APY paid on higher checking balances

High deposit required to open CDs LendingClub offers a full suite of banking products and services. Unlimited ATM fee rebates give customers unfettered access to a vast network of ATMs. And low fees and competitive APYs make LendingClub's savings accounts and CDs particularly compelling.

Products offered: Savings account, CDs Monthly fees: None Pros Competitive APYs on deposit accounts

No monthly maintenance fees

Low minimum deposit requirements

Automated 24/7 customer support Cons No cash deposits accepted

No checking accounts

No ATM network

Limited types of accounts Launched in 2016, Marcus is the online-only banking arm of Goldman Sachs, which is one of the 10 largest banks in the US. The bank's savings accounts and CDs offer competitive yields and low fees. See our full review of Marcus by Goldman Sachs for more details.

Products offered: Checking account, savings account Monthly fees: None Pros Competitive APYs on checking and savings accounts

Low deposits required to open savings and CD account

No monthly maintenance or overdraft fees

Fee-free network of 55,000 Allpoint ATMs

Direct deposits accessible two days early Cons Fee charged for depositing cash SoFi (Social Finance Inc.) was the brainchild of Stanford Business School graduates who created an alumni-funded lending source that initially focused on refinancing student loans. Since then, SoFi has expanded into a variety of loan categories and now offers online checking and savings accounts. Some applicants may qualify for a new account bonus.

Products offered: Savings account, money market account, CDs, IRA money market account, IRA CDs Monthly fees: None Pros Competitive APYs on deposit accounts

No monthly maintenance or overdraft fees

Up to $5 out-of-network rebate per month

No minimum deposit requirements Cons No checking accounts Synchrony takes advantage of its limited overhead to offer competitive rates on deposit accounts. In addition to a wide variety of financial products such as IRA CDs and IRA money market accounts, Synchrony offers niche types of CDs including the bump-up (which automatically adjusts to a higher APY when available) and no-penalty varieties.

Methodology

CNET reviewed online banks based on the latest APY information, fees charged and services offered from issuer websites. We evaluated online banks from among more than 50 banks, credit unions and financial companies. We selected the banks with the highest APY and were insured up to $250,000 from among the organizations we surveyed.

Banks surveyed include: Alliant Credit Union, Ally Bank, America First Credit Union, American Express National Bank, Axos Bank, Bank of America, Bank of the West, Bank5 Connect, Barclays, BMO Harris, Bread Savings, BrioDirect, Capital One, CFG Community Bank, Citizens Access, Colorado Federal Savings Bank, Connexus Credit Union, Consumers Credit Union, Credit One Bank, Discover Bank, First Internet Bank of Indiana, First Tech Federal Credit Union, FNBO Direct, GO2bank, Golden 1 Credit Union, HSBC Bank, Huntington Bank, Lake Michigan Credit Union, LendingClub Bank, Live Oak Bank, M&T Bank, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Merrick Bank, Nationwide (by Axos), Navy Federal Credit Union, NBKC, OneUnited Bank, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, PNC, Popular Direct, PurePoint Financial, Quontic Bank, Rising Bank, Salem Five Direct, Sallie Mae Bank, Santander Bank, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Synchrony Bank, TAB Bank, TD Bank, TIAA Bank, Truist Bank, U.S. Bank, UFB Direct, Union Bank, USAA Bank, Vio Bank, and Wells Fargo.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.